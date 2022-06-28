Vineland, ACUA reach new deal on trash pickup

VINELAND — The city and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority have reached a new 17-month agreement for trash and recycling collection services that will take effect Aug. 1 and run through the end of 2023, the city said Tuesday night.

Under the agreement, residents will see their monthly solid waste fee remain $24 per month. However, trash collection will be reduced from twice to once weekly, the city said in a news release. To compensate for the lost trash collection day, residents will be able to request a second 96-gallon trash cart at no additional cost.

The interim agreement will give city officials time to explore long-term options, the city said. City Council voted to introduce the agreement Tuesday.

Prior to negotiating the agreement, the city had issued a request for proposal for trash collection and recycling services. Although there were companies that expressed interest in working with the city, they would have needed to scale up their operations, which required a longer lead time than was available to purchase new equipment, the city said.

“There is no doubt that the ACUA’s aggressive growth plan, coupled with pandemic-driven labor market shortages, led to their collection issues in Vineland,” Mayor Anthony Fanucci said. “Additionally, inflationary pressures on fuel, along with supply shortages, made it impossible for the ACUA to provide future services to the city at the current contract levels. This interim agreement makes fiscal sense for both parties in the short term.”

The ACUA has recently struggled to provide timely trash, recycling and yard-waste pick up in its service area, something authority President Rick Dovey has attributed to the nationally tight labor market and a shortage of drivers with commercial driver's licenses. Vineland had been withholding payment from the ACUA for months, citing inconsistent service, when the ACUA opted to terminate its waste-collection contract with the city in March.

“We understand that moving to once-a-week trash collection is going to be difficult for some residents, but unfortunately there is no way the ACUA can continue a twice weekly schedule under the current conditions,” said city Director of Solid Waste Sharon Flaim. “Even if we could find another company willing to do it, increases in Cumberland County landfill tipping fees, equipment, fuel and labor costs, as well as continued uncertainty in the national economy, would mean a dramatic fee increase for Vineland residents over what they are currently paying. That is something we are not willing to do.”

Under the new plan, both trash and recycling will be collected on the same day Monday through Friday. For weeks that include a holiday, normal trash collection days would skip forward one day, with Friday collections being done Saturday. Residents will still be able to put out one additional bulky item on their appointed collection day.

While this is not a perfect solution, the city said, it provides the best value for residents in the current economic environment and allows the city time to advertise new bid specifications, while also examining other ways of solving the problem.

“At this point, we want to explore every viable option that exists and that would provide cost savings to the city. We will take this opportunity to think outside the box on an issue that is so important to sustainability, public health and the overall quality of life residents enjoy,” Fanucci said.