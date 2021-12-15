Viking Yachts co-founder Robert Healey Sr. dies at 92

The co-founder of Viking Yachts, Robert T. Healey Sr., who led a national effort to kill a federal luxury tax that almost decimated boatbuilding, died last week at 92, according to the New Gretna-based company.
Healey helped build Viking into an industry leader and led the campaign that repealed the federal luxury tax on yachts in the early 1990s, according to Viking.
“My father was a true leader, and his vision will always guide us,” said his son, Robert Healey Jr. “He believed that the people around him — his family, friends and employees — lifted him to success and it was his obligation to leave the world a better place.”
Healey Sr. established Viking Yachts in 1964 with his brother Bill, and the company went on to become the largest manufacturer of sport fishing yachts in the world.
When a federal 10% luxury tax was imposed on yachts in 1991, the boatbuilding industry suffered layoffs and shutdowns of hundreds of companies.
Viking nearly went bankrupt, closed a plant in Florida and laid off all but 65 of its 1,500 boat builders, the company said.
Healey organized busloads of out-of-work boatbuilders to converge on Capitol Hill for demonstrations, and set fire to a boat on a barge in Rhode Island's Narragansett Bay as a symbol of protest. The tax was repealed 20 months later, in 1993.
“My uncle’s efforts to repeal the federal luxury tax on yachts will never be forgotten,” said Viking Yachts President and CEO Pat Healey. “He saved not only Viking but the entire marine industry. He was the catalyst and leader, and he wouldn’t take no for an answer. He was a brilliant lawyer and savvy businessman who was able to convince the politicians in Washington that this was very much a jobs issue."
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, Camden County, and 9 a.m. Friday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 642 Market St., Camden, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
