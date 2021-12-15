Viking Yachts co-founder Robert Healey Sr. dies at 92

The co-founder of Viking Yachts, Robert T. Healey Sr., who led a national effort to kill a federal luxury tax that almost decimated boatbuilding, died last week at 92, according to the New Gretna-based company.

Healey helped build Viking into an industry leader and led the campaign that repealed the federal luxury tax on yachts in the early 1990s, according to Viking.

“My father was a true leader, and his vision will always guide us,” said his son, Robert Healey Jr. “He believed that the people around him — his family, friends and employees — lifted him to success and it was his obligation to leave the world a better place.”

Healey Sr. established Viking Yachts in 1964 with his brother Bill, and the company went on to become the largest manufacturer of sport fishing yachts in the world.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When a federal 10% luxury tax was imposed on yachts in 1991, the boatbuilding industry suffered layoffs and shutdowns of hundreds of companies.

Viking nearly went bankrupt, closed a plant in Florida and laid off all but 65 of its 1,500 boat builders, the company said.