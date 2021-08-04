Vigil tries to keep needle exchange issue in front of Atlantic City Council

ATLANTIC CITY — With only two weeks left before the Oasis Drop-in Center in the resort's Tourism District closes due to last month’s 7-2 City Council vote, organizers and attendees gathered Wednesday to commemorate those lost to addiction and HIV/AIDS and remind city government about the negative effects the closing of the city’s needle exchange will have.
The vigil, which took place in front of City Hall under gray skies and drizzling rain, is set to be a weekly event until a permanent solution can be agreed upon to replace the needle exchange.
“The reason we are holding vigils is to remind everyone that this is about people,” said Jenna Mellor, executive director of the New Jersey Harm Reduction Center, who organized the rally with Mike Nees of the South Jersey AIDS Alliance. “We’re trying to break down the narrative that services and tourism don’t go together."
“My aim is to raise awareness of the dangers being faced by the people of Atlantic City, to honor those we've lost to the struggle against HIV and addiction, and to make an earnest appeal to our naysayers in City Hall to listen to their own public health director and keep our program open,” Nees said.
Syringe service programs have proved to reduce blood-borne infections. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the programs are associated with an estimated 50% reduction in HIV and hepatitis C infections.
The services offered by syringe service programs also include access to naloxone to prevent overdose deaths and fentanyl testing strips. The programs also lead to better outcomes, with users being five times more likely to enter drug treatment and three times more likely to stop using drugs than those who don’t access the programs, according to the CDC.
In July, Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that his administration is “committed to ensuring that Atlantic City and area residents continue to have access to these evidence-based and life-saving services.”
“We have full confidence that the Murphy administration will find a permanent, accessible location for a syringe exchange in Atlantic City,” Mellor said.
Due to the state takeover in 2016, all decisions made by council must be approved by the state.
The exchange in Atlantic City was the first of its kind in the state when it opened in 2007. Today, it is one of seven in New Jersey, along with programs in Asbury Park, Camden, Jersey City, Newark, Paterson and Trenton.
After Nees and Dr. Leslie Harrison spoke, the microphone was opened up to the public. Ruann Tillman-Pugh spoke about losing his husband to heroin addiction. He now works in community advocacy.
Councilman and independent mayoral candidate Moisse “Mo” Delgado could be seen in the crowd holding a sign that read, "I support syringe access because every life deserves preservation."
Delgado was one of two votes against shutting down the needle exchange.
“No matter if it’s sun shining or raining, we have bad weather,” he said. “Some people can’t see the sunshine beyond the clouds — not understanding that you have to put in the effort to protect life in every facet.”
Matthew Diullio-Jusino, a former addict and soon to be certified clinician at an in-patient detox facility, shared his personal experiences with the Oasis center.
“I went to Oasis for the syringe, but I walked out with the Narcan that would eventually be used to bring me back to my life. In the three years since I’ve been clean, I went to college and I got my daughter back,” he said. “I am living proof that every person you see out here is 100% redeemable.”
Staff Writer Molly Shelly contributed to this report.
