Vigil tries to keep needle exchange issue in front of Atlantic City Council

ATLANTIC CITY — With only two weeks left before the Oasis Drop-in Center in the resort's Tourism District closes due to last month’s 7-2 City Council vote, organizers and attendees gathered Wednesday to commemorate those lost to addiction and HIV/AIDS and remind city government about the negative effects the closing of the city’s needle exchange will have.

The vigil, which took place in front of City Hall under gray skies and drizzling rain, is set to be a weekly event until a permanent solution can be agreed upon to replace the needle exchange.

“The reason we are holding vigils is to remind everyone that this is about people,” said Jenna Mellor, executive director of the New Jersey Harm Reduction Center, who organized the rally with Mike Nees of the South Jersey AIDS Alliance. “We’re trying to break down the narrative that services and tourism don’t go together."

“My aim is to raise awareness of the dangers being faced by the people of Atlantic City, to honor those we've lost to the struggle against HIV and addiction, and to make an earnest appeal to our naysayers in City Hall to listen to their own public health director and keep our program open,” Nees said.