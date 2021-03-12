Vigil to mark anniversary of pandemic postponed in Middle Township

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A candlelight vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic has been postponed due to a forecast of rain.
The event has been rescheduled from Tuesday to 6 p.m. March 20 at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex on Fulling Mill Road, the township said in a news release.
Attendees must abide by mask and social distancing guidelines.
The event will include slideshows, live performances of the national anthem and other songs, speeches by township officials and an award ceremony for essential workers.
The vigil will be livestreamed on the Middle Township Facebook page.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.