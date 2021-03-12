 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vigil to mark anniversary of pandemic postponed in Middle Township
0 comments

Vigil to mark anniversary of pandemic postponed in Middle Township

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A candlelight vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic has been postponed due to a forecast of rain.

The event has been rescheduled from Tuesday to 6 p.m. March 20 at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex on Fulling Mill Road, the township said in a news release.

Attendees must abide by mask and social distancing guidelines.

The event will include slideshows, live performances of the national anthem and other songs, speeches by township officials and an award ceremony for essential workers.

The vigil will be livestreamed on the Middle Township Facebook page.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News