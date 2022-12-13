Vigil planned Wednesday to spur Atlantic City supermarket work

ATLANTIC CITY — It’s been more than a year since Gov. Phil Murphy stood at the proposed site of a ShopRite supermarket in the city, suggesting it could be ready for Thanksgiving shopping this year.

Now, with the leftovers long gone from even the largest turkey, and Christmas and Hanukkah around the corner, there is still no sign of work getting underway and no answers as to why.

“I am beyond frustrated,” said City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz on Tuesday. “It’s a need. I know there is a consensus that we need a supermarket in Atlantic City.”

In an effort to spur some action, Shabazz plans to hold an hourlong vigil at 1801 Baltic Ave. starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

He said the event is not being held against anyone but instead for a project he and others say will improve the health of the city’s residents.

The city has often been described as a “food desert,” lacking a full-service supermarket. Although there are multiple food stores in the city, both residents and officials have said there are not enough options for fresh produce and other food.

“The purpose of the vigil is to call attention to the urgent need to get this project moving and to ask stakeholders for their extra effort to complete the supermarket,” Shabazz said. “Atlantic City needs a supermarket sooner rather than later.”

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has approved spending $18.7 million to build the project and then lease it to Village Super Market for $1 a year for the operation of a ShopRite.

But neither officials with CRDA nor Village Super Market have offered much information about why work has not begun. In October, a spokesperson for the supermarket chain said the company remains committed to the project and cited supply chain issues for the delay.

The spokesperson also said at the time that excavation, remediation and utility work had been completed at the site, but as of Monday, there appeared to have been no work undertaken at all. There was no response to follow-up questions via email, and no response to a fresh request for comment Tuesday.

On Tuesday, CRDA spokesperson Karen Martin said she was aware of no new information on the progress of the project.

Shabazz had worked for years to get the project to the approval process, meeting with community groups and neighbors while plans were in the works.

He said Tuesday he does not have any insight into the delay.

“If I knew what was holding it up, I would try to take steps to move it forward,” he said.