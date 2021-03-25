Vigil in support of Asian community draws crowd in Atlantic City

Peter Lu holds a sign listing the names of the victims of last week's Georgia massage parlor shootings Thursday during a vigil in Atlantic City against Asian hate, hosted by the NAACP with Stockton Asian Student Alliance and Latino Motion.
Kristian Gonyea / for The Press
Kaytleen Dorsey a student at Stockton University addresses the crowd during a recent vigil for the Asian community. Atlantic City, NJ. March 25, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jennifer Hale came with her daughter Emma 5 to show support for the Asian Comunity. Atlantic City, NJ. March 25, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Luke Mcsorley a student at Mainland High school addresses the crowd during a vigil for the Asian community. Atlantic City, NJ. March 25, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
A large group came together to stand with the Asian community. Atlantic City, NJ. March 25, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Maryam Sarhan addresses the crowd during a vigil held for the Asian community with the recent violence against them recently. Atlantic City, NJ. March 25, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Dr. Pedro J. Santana holds a candle during a vigil to stand against Asian hate in Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. March 25, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Northfield Mayor Erland Chau speaks during a vigil in Atlantic City against Asian hate, hosted by the NAACP with Stockton Asian Student Alliance and Latino Motion. Atlantic City, NJ. March 25, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
A large group came together to stand with the Asian community. Atlantic City, NJ. March 25, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
Geoff Dorsey along with his daughter Kaytleen stand in support for the Asian community. Atlantic City, NJ. March 25, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
ATLANTIC CITY — Nearly 100 people gathered at O'Donnell Memorial Park on Thursday night for a vigil in support of the city's Asian community.
The event was a collaboration between local organizations, religious leaders, elected officials and community members to take a stand against Asian hate crimes. Six women of Asian descent were among eight people killed in shootings last week in Georgia.
"We're all in this together," said Bert Lopez, president of the Hispanic Alliance of Atlantic County. "We're here tonight to show our Asian community that we are one community, we stand behind you and there's no need to have fear. Atlantic City is a welcoming place."
Lopez helped organize the event and felt compelled to do so after seeing the Asian community's support for the Hispanic Alliance when they held a vigil for family separation at the southern border.
"A few months ago we were here having a vigil for the children who were being separated from their parents at the border," Lopez said. "We had wide community support, and when we saw what was happening throughout the country with the Asian community, we knew we had to do something."
Thursday night's vigil was the second such event in the city in as many weeks. The city chapter of the NAACP, local churches, the Mayor's Office and other organizations held an event last week outside City Hall denouncing anti-Asian hate, the day after the Georgia shootings.
Sai Mak, president of the Chinese Association of Atlantic City, felt grateful to see such a large turnout.
"I'm just so happy that the community is supporting us," Mak said.
Hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased in the past year, with many citing the coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, as the catalyst.
From March 2020 to February of this year, nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents have been reported, according to research by the nonprofit reporting center Stop AAPI Hate.
"We've all witnessed and have seen the recent violence and hatred against Asians surge across our country," Erland Chau, mayor of Northfield, told the crowd. "So I say to all of you, don't hate Asians, don't hate Blacks, don't hate whites, we are a nation of many colors, religions and races. ... Let us be a community that comes together to fight this hatred in our country."
