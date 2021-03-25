Vigil in support of Asian community draws crowd in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Nearly 100 people gathered at O'Donnell Memorial Park on Thursday night for a vigil in support of the city's Asian community.

The event was a collaboration between local organizations, religious leaders, elected officials and community members to take a stand against Asian hate crimes. Six women of Asian descent were among eight people killed in shootings last week in Georgia.

"We're all in this together," said Bert Lopez, president of the Hispanic Alliance of Atlantic County. "We're here tonight to show our Asian community that we are one community, we stand behind you and there's no need to have fear. Atlantic City is a welcoming place."

Lopez helped organize the event and felt compelled to do so after seeing the Asian community's support for the Hispanic Alliance when they held a vigil for family separation at the southern border.

"A few months ago we were here having a vigil for the children who were being separated from their parents at the border," Lopez said. "We had wide community support, and when we saw what was happening throughout the country with the Asian community, we knew we had to do something."

