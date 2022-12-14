Vigil calls for action on Atlantic City supermarket

ATLANTIC CITY — In a corner of a block-wide parking lot on Baltic Avenue, a small group of residents, officials and religious leaders called for action in getting a supermarket for Atlantic City.

It’s been more than a year since some of the most powerful people in New Jersey gathered on the far side of the lot to break ground on the ShopRite project. On a sunny December afternoon, there was no sign that anything has happened to advance things since then.

“I think I can speak for all of the 3rd Ward. They’re anticipating a supermarket in this city,” said Sylvester Showell, president of the Third Ward Civic Association.

For him, grocery shopping typically involves a long bus ride out of town. Showell, who uses a wheelchair, says he cannot carry all of his bags at one time, making it a challenge to get fresh food.

“Speaking for them (the 3rd Ward residents) and myself and my family, we do need a supermarket,” Showell said.

Third Ward City Council member Kaleem Shabazz organized Wednesday's gathering, which he described as a vigil. He said it was not meant as a protest in any way, but rather as a way to encourage stakeholders to get the project moving.

Vigil planned Wednesday to spur Atlantic City supermarket work ATLANTIC CITY — It’s been more than a year since Gov. Phil Murphy stood at the proposed site…

Stephanie Marshall, a council member at large, also attended as a show of support. In all, about 10 people participated. Two police officers arrived before the event began and stood to one side as the vigil continued after greeting the participants.

At the groundbreaking last year, the expectation was that the project could be completed by this time, or at least well underway. On Nov. 18, 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy joined city officials, leaders of Village Super Market, the company tapped to run the new market, and city officials to break ground on the project.

Shabazz was among them. He has been a vocal supporter of the project for years, and even as the months passed without signs of progress, he has remained confident that Atlantic City would have a supermarket.

After a lengthy discussion of the project, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved spending $18.7 million to build the supermarket and then lease it to Village Super Market for $1 a year for the operation of a ShopRite.

Supporters of the project have long presented it as a health issue, providing city residents with better access to fresh produce and healthy ingredients that could contribute to healthier lives.

It’s been years since Atlantic City had a full supermarket, although there are multiple food stores in town. At the groundbreaking, several officials described the city as a food desert, and said the project would be the end of that designation.

With anniversary of groundbreaking near, ShopRite insists plans for Atlantic City store progressing ATLANTIC CITY — If a plan falls apart and no one is willing to talk about it, does it make a sound?

Shabazz said he did not know why the project had not yet begun. He said he has heard rumors, saying everyone in Atlantic City has likely heard rumors about the project.

“I don’t have any cogent, rational reason that I could say in public for the holdup,” he said.

Over the summer, sources indicated that part of the delay was a request from Village Super Market for an assurance against loss at the market of $500,000 a year.

The sources only agreed to be interviewed on the condition of anonymity. Local officials have discussed that number publicly, but so far, neither CRDA nor the supermarket chain has officially confirmed it.

A spokesperson for Village Super Market has said in previous comments that the company remains committed to the Atlantic City project, citing supply chain issues for the delayed start. There was no response this week from the supermarket company to an emailed request for an update.

CRDA spokesperson Karen Martin said there was no new information available.

Ventnor Plaza owner plans revitalization for the offseason VENTNOR — The Ventnor Plaza will get a much needed facelift during the offseason, as its new…

Bailey Lawrence, Murphy’s deputy press secretary, referred questions to Martin.

“The Governor’s Office will not be providing additional comment at this time,” he wrote in an email Wednesday.

“We stand here united to say the time is now,” said the Rev. R. Fulton Hargrove II, president of the Fellowship of the Church of Atlantic City and Vicinity, at the event. “We ask you to do what you said you were going to do, where you said you were going to do it for the people you were going to do it for.”

He said the people of Atlantic City deserve a supermarket.

The Rev. Stafford Miller, senior pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church, attended with a reusable ShopRite bag stuffed with newspapers. He received the bag at the groundbreaking, when a line of them were filled with groceries.

“I have my ShopRite bag, but I don’t see the ShopRite,” he said.

GALLERY: ShopRite vigil in Atlantic City