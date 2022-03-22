 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vietnam veterans ceremony returns to Sea Isle City

Sea Isle

Hundreds gathered at Veterans Park in Sea Isle City on Saturday morning for a memorial to mark the 20 year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Attendees listened to speeches by elected officials, residents and first responders as they reflected and mourned the lives that were lost that day.

 Molly Shelly

SEA ISLE CITY — The city is resuming its yearly Vietnam War ceremony next Tuesday, after a two year absence because of COVID-19. 

The city's 2022 Vietnam War Veteran’s Day Ceremony will be held for the public at Veterans Park at 3 p.m., the city announced.

During the ceremony, Mayor Leonard Desiderio will be joined by representatives from VFW Post 1963 and community members to reflect on the men and women who served in the war. A wreath will also be placed at the Memorial Fountain's base.

Also, a new bronze plaque honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action will be unveiled, the city said.

