Victim identified in fatal Millville crash
A Seabrook man killed in a Millville crash earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

Stephen Butts, 30, succumbed to his injuries shortly after the April 2 crash, police said.

At 8:21 p.m. April 2, a Millville Police officer came across the crash in the area of Cedar Street and Dumont Drive, police said. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan sedan, driven by Butts, was traveling South on Dumont Drive when it entered the intersection of Dumont and Cedar and collided with a Ford pickup.

Fire and Rescue crews extricated Butts and he was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, police said. He died after being transferred to Cooper Trauma Center. The passenger of the the Nissan, a 31-year-old man, is being treated for his injuries at Cooper Trauma Center.

The driver of the Ford, a 49-year-old man, did not seek medical attention, police said.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

