 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Vicki Clark retires as Cape chamber president

  • 0

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — After 31 years with the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, including serving as president for the past 17, Vicki Clark has retired.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as president emeritus at Cape May County Chamber,” she posted on social media this month.

Clark has been a visible part of policy and economic discussions in Cape May County, offering the business organization’s perspective on a variety of issues in public forums, in interviews and at government meetings.

The chamber has hired Emily Paul, of Dennis Township, as its new president and CEO. She formerly served as vice president of communications and development at CompleteCare Network, based in Cumberland County. She started the position at the end of April and after a transition period was installed as the new president in June.

She said she and the chamber board will work on strategic plans for the business group in the coming months, but she expects continuity in the organization.

People are also reading…

“I feel that Vicki has laid such fantastic groundwork. I don’t see any need for any major changes at this point in time,” Paul said in an interview with both women Monday.

Clark said she will be available if Paul has any questions.

“I’m at Emily’s disposal,” she said. “I am helping with the transition and working on special projects.”

Clark mentioned her experience in issues related to beach replenishment and seasonal workers who come to the United States each year under J-1 student visas.

Soon after being named president of the chamber 17 years ago, Clark began the Women in Business conference, which has been held annually since then. She said she is particularly proud of that, and also cited the Leadership Cape May County program.

Clark also spoke about a capital campaign to renovate and upgrade the Chamber of Commerce building on Crest Haven Road, a highly visible location near the Garden State Parkway.

“That had been something that the board wanted to do for quite some time,” Clark said. But there were multiple delays, not just in terms of raising funds, but also to see what would ultimately happen with the nearby overpasses on the parkway. COVID-19 also impacted the project, she said.

That project is completed, with a ribbon-cutting held in December.

“It’s a beautiful, complete renovation to the building,” she said.

She also mentioned efforts to build the county economy beyond tourism, to increase the number of year-round jobs in the area. Summer visits remain the backbone of the local economy, and while there are reasons to be optimistic about the summer of 2022, there are multiple challenges as well, she said.

One of the biggest challenges is finding housing and transportation for workers each year, an issue that may be seen as contributing to a serious shortage of workers this year.

Clark said she is working on a housing and transportation task force, looking for both short-term improvements and long-term solutions to the issue.

Originally from Virginia, Clark moved to Cape May County in 1984. She said her husband’s father was a career member of the Coast Guard and stationed in the area. Her husband, Bruce Clark, continues to operate Clark’s Moving and Storage in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, she said.

+1 
Vicki Clark

Clark

 Provided
+1 
Emily Paul

Paul

 Provided

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

This transforming robot can travel through your body and heal you from within

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News