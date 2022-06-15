Vicki Clark retires as Cape chamber president

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — After 31 years with the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, including serving as president for the past 17, Vicki Clark has retired.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as president emeritus at Cape May County Chamber,” she posted on social media this month.

Clark has been a visible part of policy and economic discussions in Cape May County, offering the business organization’s perspective on a variety of issues in public forums, in interviews and at government meetings.

The chamber has hired Emily Paul, of Dennis Township, as its new president and CEO. She formerly served as vice president of communications and development at CompleteCare Network, based in Cumberland County. She started the position at the end of April and after a transition period was installed as the new president in June.

She said she and the chamber board will work on strategic plans for the business group in the coming months, but she expects continuity in the organization.

“I feel that Vicki has laid such fantastic groundwork. I don’t see any need for any major changes at this point in time,” Paul said in an interview with both women Monday.

Clark said she will be available if Paul has any questions.

“I’m at Emily’s disposal,” she said. “I am helping with the transition and working on special projects.”

Clark mentioned her experience in issues related to beach replenishment and seasonal workers who come to the United States each year under J-1 student visas.

Soon after being named president of the chamber 17 years ago, Clark began the Women in Business conference, which has been held annually since then. She said she is particularly proud of that, and also cited the Leadership Cape May County program.

Clark also spoke about a capital campaign to renovate and upgrade the Chamber of Commerce building on Crest Haven Road, a highly visible location near the Garden State Parkway.

“That had been something that the board wanted to do for quite some time,” Clark said. But there were multiple delays, not just in terms of raising funds, but also to see what would ultimately happen with the nearby overpasses on the parkway. COVID-19 also impacted the project, she said.

That project is completed, with a ribbon-cutting held in December.

“It’s a beautiful, complete renovation to the building,” she said.

She also mentioned efforts to build the county economy beyond tourism, to increase the number of year-round jobs in the area. Summer visits remain the backbone of the local economy, and while there are reasons to be optimistic about the summer of 2022, there are multiple challenges as well, she said.

One of the biggest challenges is finding housing and transportation for workers each year, an issue that may be seen as contributing to a serious shortage of workers this year.

Clark said she is working on a housing and transportation task force, looking for both short-term improvements and long-term solutions to the issue.

Originally from Virginia, Clark moved to Cape May County in 1984. She said her husband’s father was a career member of the Coast Guard and stationed in the area. Her husband, Bruce Clark, continues to operate Clark’s Moving and Storage in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, she said.

