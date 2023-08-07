Sonny Dagostino, of Ventnor, gives surfing lessons to Matt Musnan, of Linwood, both members of the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, before hitting the water Monday at the Brig-Vet Surfcamp for disabled veterans in Brigantine.
About 20 veterans got a chance to ride the wild surf Monday during an event by Brig-Vet Surfcamp for disabled veterans providing yoga/wellness classes and surf lessons at the 16th Street beach in Brigantine.
Brian Weiner, founder of the two-day event, which included almost 100 veterans, said it gives them another tool to deal with combat-related issues.
“We’re trying to introduce as many veterans as we can to the water,” Weiner said.
Many local companies and organizations helped sponsor the event, like Humana and AtlantiCare and the local VFW, and small businesses like the Brig Surf Shop, which donated all the surfboards. Weiner hopes to expand the annual event to more dates during the summer.
Warrior Surf, from Charleston, South Carolina, traveled to Brigantine to act as yoga and surfing instructors.
Sonny Dagostino, of Ventnor, gives surfing lessons to Matt Musnan, of Linwood, both members of the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, before hitting the water Monday at the Brig-Vet Surfcamp for disabled veterans in Brigantine.
Above: Brian Weiner, founder of the Brig-Vet Surfcamp, takes photos of the surf lessons Monday at the 16th Street Beach in Brigantine. Below: William White, a veteran from Brigantine, catches a wave his first time out.
