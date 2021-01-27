Veterans vaccination clinic opening in Rio Grande

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday said it will open a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for veterans in the Rio Grande section of the township.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the County Commons at 3801 Route 9 South, Unit 2, where there already is a VA clinic in operation. It will be open to veterans enrolled or eligible to be enrolled in VA health care, with a priority focus on veterans 75 years and older, according to a news release from the VA.

To keep phone lines open for veterans with other health care-related matters, the department is asking everyone to not call the Wilmington VA Medical Center to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations. Walk-in vaccinations will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. to veterans 75 and older who are enrolled in VA health care.

Those who receive their vaccine at this clinic may also get their second dose 21 days later through Wilmington VA Medical Center and its affiliated clinics. For more information, visit wilmington.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp.

