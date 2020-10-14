Veterans groups adapt to provide help during pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Patrick Carney, a U.S. Army veteran and veteran community outreach specialist for the Wilmington VA Medical Center, said the military doesn’t provide veterans with services or resources when they leave the military. Returning veterans need those services to cope with issues such as PTSD, mental health, housing or employment.

“Me and my wife were technically homeless for three years after I got out of the military,” Carney said. “I pretty much had to figure it out by myself. Veteran service organizations helped me get back on my feet.”

Sponsors of the Pleasantville event included the American Legion Family, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Camden, the state Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, Disabled American Veterans, the state Casino Control Commission, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

+8 Next Trump-Biden debate now uncertain as rival camps argue WASHINGTON — The fate of final debates between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden…

Services included health care, mental health resources, benefits and claims, housing, employment and clothing. The goal was to ensure all veterans have access to the services and resources they may have disconnected from during the pandemic.