NORTHFIELD — Through community efforts, 25 new beds will be available to veterans living at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a county-run nursing home on Dolphin Avenue.

Members of VFW Post 8098 in Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic County leaders welcomed the addition to the facility's Veterans Wing during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the home.

The beds cost about $2,000 each, said Patty Laychock of Visiting Angels in Egg Harbor Township, who helped in the donation efforts.

The donations were made in honor of Post 8098's former commander, John Rush, who died in 2018 while trying to help lead the effort to find functional beds for Atlantic City veterans living at Meadowview.

His wife, Ellen, celebrated the accomplishment Wednesday.

"I made it a point and a promise to him that I would be here to make his dream come true," Ellen Rush said through tears.

John Rush's drive to provide new beds came from talks with veterans at the facility a few years ago.

"They wanted beds that work and are functional," Ellen Rush said.

Through community outreach, donations began flowing into the home. The first 10 beds were delivered last year, and another 15 were recently donated.

To reach Rush's goal, five beds are still needed.

Both the VFW and county officials believe the task can be accomplished.

"What makes this county what it is are our dedicated volunteers," said county Executive Dennis Levinson, who attended Wednesday's presentation ceremony. "We can't thank our veterans enough for what they've sacrificed, and this is a little token of our appreciation."

GALLERY: Dedication of beds for veterans at Meadowview nursing home