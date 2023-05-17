Veterans and residents listen as James Raphael, Meadowview administrator, and Ellen Rush, of VFW Post 8098 Auxiliary, speak Wednesday during the dedication of new veterans beds at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield.
VERNON OGRODNEK STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Ellen Rush reflects on her late husband's wishes to have 30 new beds for veterans at the Meadowview home.
Eric Conklin, Staff Writer
John Rush was a Vietnam veteran and advocate for veteran care whose widow, Ellen, helped supply beds for veterans at Meadowview. Rush died in 2018.
NORTHFIELD — Through community efforts, 25 new beds will be available to veterans living at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a county-run nursing home on Dolphin Avenue.
Members of VFW Post 8098 in Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic County leaders welcomed the addition to the facility's Veterans Wing during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the home.
The beds cost about $2,000 each, said Patty Laychock of Visiting Angels in Egg Harbor Township, who helped in the donation efforts.
The donations were made in honor of Post 8098's former commander, John Rush, who died in 2018 while trying to help lead the effort to find functional beds for Atlantic City veterans living at Meadowview.
His wife, Ellen, celebrated the accomplishment Wednesday.
"I made it a point and a promise to him that I would be here to make his dream come true," Ellen Rush said through tears.
ATLANTIC CITY — Christina Casile stands in the lobby of Design 710 at 112 Park Place, the la…
John Rush's drive to provide new beds came from talks with veterans at the facility a few years ago.
"They wanted beds that work and are functional," Ellen Rush said.
Through community outreach, donations began flowing into the home. The first 10 beds were delivered last year, and another 15 were recently donated.
To reach Rush's goal, five beds are still needed.
Both the VFW and county officials believe the task can be accomplished.
"What makes this county what it is are our dedicated volunteers," said county Executive Dennis Levinson, who attended Wednesday's presentation ceremony. "We can't thank our veterans enough for what they've sacrificed, and this is a little token of our appreciation."
GALLERY: Dedication of beds for veterans at Meadowview nursing home
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Veterans and residents listen as James Raphael, Meadowview administrator, and Ellen Rush, of VFW Post 8098 Auxiliary, speak Wednesday during the dedication of new veterans beds at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.