BRIGANTINE — The city is working with Volunteers of America Delaware Valley to bring affordable housing to the island by turning the site of the former civic center into housing for veterans.

"While we can never fully repay the debt we owe our veterans for their brave service, we certainly can take steps like this to show our appreciation and respect for all they have done to make our country one of the greatest places to live on Earth," Mayor Vince Sera said.

There are 357 veterans living in Brigantine, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Five apartments will be made available to preferably low- or moderate-income veterans at the site. The units, which include one- to two-bedroom apartments, are expected to be ready by July 2025.

"The city entered a memorandum of understanding with Volunteers of America Delaware Valley to do a veteran's preference project in the city. And we were having difficulty finding a site for this project, but we had the former civic center, a site that has been abandoned and is currently a vacant lot," Sera said.

Solicitor Linda Galella said Volunteers of America came up with a concept plan for the site that led to an agreement. The group will buy the 31st Street South property from the city for $350,000.

Atlantic City Boat Show reels in a crowd ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey has a massive boating scene, whether it be commercial or recreati…

The proposed facility would help the city meet its affordable housing obligations.

The plan includes a 30-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for the project to ensure its long-term affordability, said Sera. Under the PILOT, Volunteers of America will have property taxes phased in over a period of time.

"Every municipality in the state has a legal responsibility to provide affordable housing, and what better way to meet this obligation than to provide affordable housing for our veterans?" Sera said.

As part of the agreement, the city will contribute $850,000 from its Affordable Housing Trust Fund to the project. The money will go toward construction, engineering and other soft costs associated with the project. Volunteers of America is also going to seek funding from the state Department of Community Affairs.

Galella said the city will give Volunteers of America access to the site so it can perform a review before finalizing the purchase.