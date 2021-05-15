Veteran newsman looks forward to celebrating a century

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Jacob Schaad Jr. digs out a beat-up copy of his second book while seated at the kitchen table of his home.

A veteran newspaperman who worked for years for the Cape May County Gazette along with multiple other publications, Schaad published that second book, “No Time to Retire,” in 2008.

He seems to have taken the title to heart, even as he makes plans to celebrate his 100th birthday on Oct. 22.

Schaad has had a long and colorful life in journalism, much of it in Cape May County.

He started as a copy boy while in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1939 and continued to write while in the service during World War II.

“In my 39 months with the Army Air Corps, I did nothing but write press releases for the Army,” he said.

He was stationed in Puerto Rico and in California. On a troop ship heading back to the mainland from Puerto Rico he received momentous news.

“We were in the middle of the Caribbean when they announced we had just invaded Europe. D-Day,” he said. “So they had a prayer service on the ship.”