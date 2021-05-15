Veteran newsman looks forward to celebrating a century

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Jacob Schaad Jr. digs out a beat-up copy of his second book while seated at the kitchen table of his home.
A veteran newspaperman who worked for years for the Cape May County Gazette along with multiple other publications, Schaad published that second book, “No Time to Retire,” in 2008.
He seems to have taken the title to heart, even as he makes plans to celebrate his 100th birthday on Oct. 22.
Schaad has had a long and colorful life in journalism, much of it in Cape May County.
He started as a copy boy while in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1939 and continued to write while in the service during World War II.
“In my 39 months with the Army Air Corps, I did nothing but write press releases for the Army,” he said.
He was stationed in Puerto Rico and in California. On a troop ship heading back to the mainland from Puerto Rico he received momentous news.
“We were in the middle of the Caribbean when they announced we had just invaded Europe. D-Day,” he said. “So they had a prayer service on the ship.”
After moving to Cape May County in 1981, he continued to write news stories and began to write books as well, publishing books about the Cold Spring Presbyterian Church and the history of North Wildwood. He is currently working on another book, a tribute to the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who have helped keep him going. It is to be titled “Doctors and Me and I can Still Pee.”
His writing has appeared in the Philadelphia Bulletin, The Inquirer, The Press of Atlantic City, The Gazette and more.
Schaad has multiple stories about doctors and nurses. He said his favorite, though, is from surgery for an appendicitis from when he was on a ship heading to Puerto Rico.
“When I woke up, there was the beautiful smile of a nurse who later became my wife,” he said.
He said they had a great marriage and life before his wife, Evelyn, died in November 2010.
Schaad lives with his son, Mark, in the Del Haven section of Middle Township. He has two more children, Carl Schaad and Karen Shumate.
He is a patient of Angelic Health Hospice, which helped arrange the interview. Even at 99, Schaad keeps looking ahead. He said he feels well and his doctors tell him he's in good shape.
Schaad spoke of interviewing former President Harry Truman, relating a sample of Truman’s well known salty phrases. Schaad also interviewed multiple celebrities, including Bob Hope, Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.
In his weekly newspaper column for the Gazette, Schaad would often write about his struggles with recalcitrant computers. He’s still fighting with his computer, he said, but checks his email regularly. He does not miss the deadlines, but said he does miss the excitement of newspaper work.
He said he keeps his hand in publicity work, writing up occasional press releases for specific clients.
“My goal is to make it to 100 on Oct. 22 this year, and then hopefully to last to 102,” Schaad said.
His doctors say he is in good shape, he said, giving him confidence in his goal. “I keep reading stories about women and men in nursing homes who are living that long.”
Schaad has just published a new book, his fourth, called “Swedes and Deeds: The Ups and Downs of Upsala College.” He worked at the college, in Essex County, as a publicist for 12 years.
The book is a history of the school, which he said had at one time been designated as the third best college in the state, after Princeton and Drew University. The book outlines the 102-year history of the school, founded by a religious institution with roots in the Swedish immigrant community.
Many young people of Swedish heritage began to settle in the New York area in the late 19th century, Schaad said, drawn from midwestern farm communities by the possibility of work and a different life. Schaad said this led to the foundation of the first Swedish Lutheran college in the eastern United States.
The school began in Brooklyn, later moving to New Jersey and then to East Orange in 1924. According to Schaad, it was the first college in New Jersey to admit women and the first to give a woman a degree.
Schaad worked for the school from the late 1960s until 1981. He had already had a career as a newspapers reporter before that. He was a courthouse reporter before being hired by Upsala, he said, but it was a difficult beat.
“I got tired of the violence in all the stuff I was covering,” he said.
“Swedes and Deeds” is available from Barnes and Nobel and Amazon for $25.95 hard cover or $15.95 for paperback.
