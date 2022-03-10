Veteran Cape official Thornton won't seek reelection

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County government’s longest-serving member has decided not to seek reelection.

“I decided after all these years, it’s time,” Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton said Thursday. “After 13 elections, I’m ready. I’ve spent half my life in county government.”

Thornton, 81, was elected in 1995. At that point, he had already served 11 years on the county Board of Freeholders, from 1976 to 1987. He also served on the county Board of Elections for six years.

He talked about the decision at length with his wife, Linda.

“We’ve been talking for some years about taking a trip across the county. In this business, I never really go on vacation because I always have my cellphone and my iPad,” he said.

Thornton said he loved the work, but it is time to step aside.

“It’s really emotional for me, I will tell you,” he said. He plans to serve out his term, which finishes this year. He was reappointed as the director of the county board in January, and he plans to continue to lead the board meetings through the end of this year.

“I was very, very sorry to hear that he was not going to seek reelection,” said Leonard Desiderio, the county commission’s second-longest serving member. Desiderio was first elected in 2002.

Desiderio said Thornton had an enormous impact on Cape May County, describing him as a mentor to himself and other elected officials. He called Thornton the backbone of county government.

“Anything that has happened over the past 45-plus years in Cape May County, Jerry Thornton has had something to do with it,” Desiderio said. “He has a wealth of knowledge. He’s going to be someone who will be missed by the elected officials of Cape May County at every level.”

According to Thornton, the county Republican organization plans to hold a convention Monday to choose the candidates for the two board seats up for a vote this year. He said incumbent E. Marie Hayes plans to seek another term, and that Andy Bulakowski of Lower Township plans to run as well. On Thursday, Bulakowski confirmed he was planning to run this year.

Thornton described Bulakowski as a strong candidate and said he plans to support him.

Thornton said he is proud of his work with veterans and with the creation of the county’s Special Services School District. He also cited the county’s nutrition program for seniors and the creation of senior centers throughout the county.

“It’s been a challenging and wonderful experience,” he said. “I’ve loved every minute of it, even with all the difficulties and challenges.”

Thornton was Cape May County’s final freeholder director and the first director of its Board of County Commissioners, spanning the time when the traditional name Board of Chosen Freeholders, which had been in place for centuries, was renamed Board of County Commissioners statewide in January 2021.

Thornton’s career was in the wholesale wine business. He is an Air Force veteran. He said the decision will allow him more time with his grandchildren and the rest of his family.

