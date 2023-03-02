BRIGANTINE — The city is working with Volunteers of America Delaware Valley to bring affordable housing at the former civic center site.
The units will be made available to low- or moderate-income veterans and their families at the bay front site on 100 31st Street South.
The five units are set to finish by July of 2025, but the VOA and city could ask the Fair Share Housing Center to extend deadlines if needed.
The VOA will buy the 6,568 square foot property from the city for $350,000.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
