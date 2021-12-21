 Skip to main content
Vet who attempted suicide in Atlantic City remains hospitalized; review of care continues
Vet who attempted suicide in Atlantic City remains hospitalized; review of care continues

Chaoe Perry

Chaoe Perry, left, spends time outside in August with his second-oldest son, Ethan, 1.

 Eric Conklin

ATLANTIC CITY — A 24-year-old Army veteran remains hospitalized after setting himself on fire during a suicide attempt at an Atlantic City gas station last month.

The veteran, Chaoe Perry, remains on ventilator and is starting to breathe on his own, said his wife, Jasmine DeLeon. The couple has three children.

DeLeon previously said Perry suffered second- and third-degree burns, destroying most of his skin. She also said he would likely need an ample amount of surgeries.

Perry was seeing a therapist and psychiatrist for mental health issues, but grew increasingly frustrated when the VA was unable to grant him additional appointments, DeLeon said.

The Wilmington VA Medical Center is continuing to investigate the incident and Perry's care, Public Affairs Officer Susana Cebula said Tuesday.

The VA is also cooperating with an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General requested last month by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

The VAMC also requested the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Medical inspector review Perry's care, Cebula said.

Additionally, the Wilmington VA is also working with the VHA Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention to develop new ways to enhance mental health care for veterans in an attempt to reduce suicide rates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

