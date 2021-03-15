Ventnor's Wellington Avenue sewer main has been repaired

VENTNOR — The repair of the Wellington Avenue sewer main was completed over the weekend and determined to be a success, according to news released by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority on Monday.
A leak in the sewer line on Wellington Avenue in the Ventnor Heights section of the city was detected Feb. 21, officials said.
At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, contractors prepared to retest the sewer main repair and connection while sewer flows were at a low point, said Amy Menzel, communications manager for the ACUA.
The line stops were opened to allow water being bypassed to flow through the repaired section of the sewer main, Menzel said.
The repair showed no evidence of leakage, Menzel said.
As a precaution, the excavation around the repair was kept open over the remainder of the weekend, Menzel said. An evaluation showed the repair to be strong and secure, and contractors began disassembling the line stop and bypass equipment Monday, she said.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the Atlantic County Health Department will schedule additional water sampling and testing, Menzel said.
Work continues to prepare the site for roadway restoration, Menzel said.
