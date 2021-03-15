 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ventnor's Wellington Avenue sewer main has been repaired
0 comments
breaking top story

Ventnor's Wellington Avenue sewer main has been repaired

{{featured_button_text}}
Bypass line successfully activated for Wellington Avenue sewer repairs

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority on Saturday morning successfully activated a bypass line at Ventnor's Wellington Avenue to help locate the source of a pipe leak.

 Ahmad Austin

VENTNOR — The repair of the Wellington Avenue sewer main was completed over the weekend and determined to be a success, according to news released by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority on Monday.

A leak in the sewer line on Wellington Avenue in the Ventnor Heights section of the city was detected Feb. 21, officials said.

At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, contractors prepared to retest the sewer main repair and connection while sewer flows were at a low point, said Amy Menzel, communications manager for the ACUA.

The line stops were opened to allow water being bypassed to flow through the repaired section of the sewer main, Menzel said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The repair showed no evidence of leakage, Menzel said.

As a precaution, the excavation around the repair was kept open over the remainder of the weekend, Menzel said. An evaluation showed the repair to be strong and secure, and contractors began disassembling the line stop and bypass equipment Monday, she said.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the Atlantic County Health Department will schedule additional water sampling and testing, Menzel said.

Work continues to prepare the site for roadway restoration, Menzel said.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News