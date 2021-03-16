Ventnor's Wellington Avenue sewer main has been repaired, ACUA says

VENTNOR — Repairs to the Wellington Avenue sewer main were completed over the weekend and determined to be a success, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority said Monday.

The leak in the sewer line in the Ventnor Heights section of the city was detected Feb. 21.

At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, contractors retested the sewer main repair and connection while sewer flows were at a low point, Amy Menzel, communications manager for the ACUA, said in a news release. The line stops were opened to allow water being bypassed to flow through the repaired section of the sewer main.

The repair showed no evidence of leakage, Menzel said.

As a precaution, the excavation around the repair was kept open for the remainder of the weekend, Menzel said. An evaluation showed the repair to be strong and secure, and contractors began disassembling the line stop and bypass equipment Monday.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the Atlantic County Division of Public Health will schedule additional water sampling and testing, Menzel said.

Work continues to prepare the site for road restoration, Menzel said.