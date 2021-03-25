 Skip to main content
Ventnor's Wellington Avenue reopens to traffic after sewer leak
Ventnor's Wellington Avenue reopens to traffic after sewer leak

032521_nws_wellington

Workers prepare the former site of a sewer leak on Wellington Avenue in Ventnor for repaving.

 Atlantic County Utilities Authority / provided

VENTNOR — For the first time in weeks, Wellington Avenue has reopened to traffic, police and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority said Thursday.

A sewer line leak was first reported in the area Feb. 21, requiring the road to be shut down for cleanup, repairs and, finally, repaving.

The road was reopened as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police and the ACUA said.

The paving company completed all base paving along with temporary curbing and sidewalks, said Amy Menzel, communications manager for the ACUA. An ACUA street sweeper is expected to return Friday for additional cleanup.

Final resurfacing will take place in the fall, once the work has had time to settle and a full evaluation of the road has been conducted, Menzel has said.

"ACUA extends its most sincere appreciation to Ventnor city’s municipal staff and officials along with county and state N.J. DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) personnel, and others involved for their cooperation, coordination, communication and teamwork which helped to speed the repair process," Menzel said in a statement.

The ACUA also thanked residents, businesses and others impacted by the leak and repairs for their patience, cooperation and understanding throughout the work.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

