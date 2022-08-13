Ventnor's St. Leonard's Tract neighborhood celebrates 100th anniversary

VENTNOR — It's never too late for one of the oldest historic neighborhood associations in the United States, the St. Leonard's Association, to have its 100th anniversary.

Officially in its 101st year, St. Leonard's Tract was finally able to fully celebrate its century mark after a one-year delay caused by supply issues and pandemic-related precautions, St. Leonard's Association President Bill Sill said.

Responsible for preserving the neighborhood and its history, the St. Leonard's Association was established in 1921 to preserve the integrity of the St. Leonard's Tract community by reviewing requests for variances of properties, making sure that established deed restrictions for the neighborhood are upheld. The association also organizes charitable projects for local groups, puts on social activities for members in the tract and in general helps maintain the neighborhood.

"Looking back at our first 100 years, we have a lot to be grateful for and to be proud about. We do not intend to rest on our laurels, instead we have as our mission for the next 100 years the betterment of the tract and the city," Sill said.

St. Leonard's Tract was originally owned by the St. Leonard's Land Company. The St. Leonard's Tract neighborhood was incorporated June 13, 1896, making it seven years older than the city of Ventnor, which incorporated on March 17, 1903, according to the St. Leonard's Association.

The land between Surrey and Cambridge avenues, named after English dukes, was developed by the St. Leonard's Land Company before zoning regulations existed. The neighborhood is all single-family homes, some dating to 1905 or earlier, and many being multi-generational.

Many of the very large, multilevel and multiroom houses in the neighborhood were built in the 1920s by Atlantic City entrepreneur Emmanuel Katz, known during the Prohibition era as the "Jersey Rum Runner," making the homes architecturally and historically significant.

"The neighborhood is an asset to our city because it preserves the architecture from that era," Ventnor Commissioner Lance Landgraf said.

Residents that lived there created uniform deed restrictions to ensure the distinctiveness of the neighborhood, since the absence of municipal zoning and private deed restrictions meant businesses or livestock could be built next to their homes. This prohibited duplexes and subdivisions for the homes built on the 50-by-125-foot lots. This in turn led to the creation of the St. Leonard's Association, to ensure the preservation of the community by reinforcing deed restrictions.

“Many homes in the tract have stayed in the families for generations, and new homes are often designed to blend into our neighborhood’s existing architecture,” said Sill. “It’s a very peaceful, serene and friendly neighborhood. Our association provides a platform for our members to interact as well as to undertake civic initiatives.”

The historic neighborhood still has many of the original homes due to the century-old deed restrictions. It also boasts many prominent past residents, including former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Lyndon B. Johnson, "White Christmas" songwriter Irving Berlin, former state Sen. and Atlantic County political boss Frank "Hap" Farley, and Paul "Skinny" D'Amato, famed owner of the Atlantic City 500 Club who regularly invited Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and other members of the "Rat Pack" to his home.

Landgraf said the neighborhood's preserved architecture, big lots and the style of the residents living in it are big draws to the neighborhood.

Current distinguished residents include former U.S. President Donald Trump's senior counselor, Kelly Anne Conway, former U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo and former state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic.

"It's a different architecture than the city's, so it brings you back to historic time," said Landgraf. "The homes are well preserved, and the residents take pride in that."

The St. Leonard's Association also has partnered with the city on several projects to enhance both the appearance of the city and the tract. The city even declared Aug. 14 to be St. Leonard's Tract Day, and singled out the association because "for 100 years, the association has been true to their mission."

Last year's 100th anniversary was commemorated with a bronze plaque at the Ventnor pickleball courts on Atlantic Avenue, along with the unveiling of a flagpole and St. Leonard's Tract pennant last August.

This year, the St. Leonard's Association hosted a delayed 100th anniversary party at St. James Memorial Hall on July 30. In attendance were members of the association, residents, local dignitaries and others honoring the history of St. Leonard's Tract.

"Many residents are passionate about the city and the tract," said Landgraf. "The neighborhood is so well kept, it encourages us, and the administration, to improve the city and set the bar higher for everyone else."