Ventnor's St. Leonard’s Association celebrates its 100th anniversary

VENTNOR — The city's St. Leonard’s Association celebrated its 100th anniversary this year.
St. Leonard’s Tract, an eight-block stretch of homes in the middle of Ventnor, is unique among shore neighborhoods, known for its variety of architectural styles and close-knit community. Formed in 1921, many of the homes are historic properties and mansions, some with beautiful gardens and pools.
The homeowners association — one of the oldest in the nation — has fought hard to preserve that picturesque nature all these years. And on Saturday, it was recognized for its efforts.
Under sunny skies and warm temperatures, Mayor Beth Holtzman, city commissioners and local residents joined members of the homeowner’s association to unveil a flagpole bearing the American Flag, a St. Leonard’s Tract pennant and a model of a bronze plaque at the Ventnor City Tennis Courts and Park at Suffolk and Atlantic avenues.
The official plaque was set to arrive Sunday and will be installed under the flagpole.
"It is very special," said Anne Corrigan, vice president of the St. Leonard’s Association. "One-hundred years is a long time."
When the houses were first built, there were no zoning regulations, so the community created its own restrictions and fought to preserve its original neighborhood, which was the start of the association. Now, it consists of about 200 families, the largest it has ever had, President Bill Sill said. Over the years, the association has helped form the Coalition of Absecon Island Communities, which includes homeowners associations in Ventnor and neighboring Margate and Atlantic City.
Sill said the group views its centennial as a challenge to see what else it can do moving forward.
"We are engaged in projects that help St. Leonard's Tract, but we also want to help the entire city of Ventnor because it’s a community," Sill said. "We aren't going to sit on our laurels and just congratulate us on our past."
A sense of community and togetherness is shared throughout the association.
The group has holiday parties and other get-togethers, including meeting up this winter at Ventnor Coffee. To remain connected last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the members held virtual cocktail parties. The association was scheduled to have a big party Saturday night with about 185 people at one of their homes on Derby Street.
And that is why Commissioner Tim Kriebel declared Aug. 14 St. Leonard's Tract Day. Holtzman said it was a "well-deserved" honor.
"It's awesome. It's surreal," Holtzman said of the anniversary. "These were the first homes built in Ventnor. It's a beautiful community. The people who have lived here, or all these years, they have always taken pride in their homes and kept them looking beautiful."
"We have a camaraderie among neighbors. We want to know our neighbors," said Corrigan, who was the president before Sill and has lived on St. Leonard's Tract for 21 years. "We want to enjoy our neighbors. We have a great, little neighborhood."
The community stretches from Cambridge to Suffolk avenues. All of the streets are named after English dukes. The neighborhood includes French provincial, Spanish colonial, Queen Anne and other residential mansions, including the Wanamaker house on Dorset Avenue. The Sidori House on Cornwall Avenue hosted Lyndon B. Johnson during the 1964 Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City.
There are no duplexes permitted, only single-family homes on mostly 50-by-125-foot properties. The neighborhood has special street signs, almost antique-looking, with black background and silver writing. Houses are spaced out more than others on the island, Sill said.
Board member and resident Scott Schaffer called it "a special place."
"Because of the activity of the association, we are all friends," he said. "We are proud of our neighborhood and homes. That's the way it's been for 100 years."
Martin Blumberg, who was with his girlfriend, Shirl Crowley, has lived on South Cambridge Street for 50 years. He graduated from the old Atlantic City High School and became an architect, helping design the new high school in the resort, the Ventnor Community Library and the Atlantic City Aquarium.
Blumberg put about three additions on his house in St. Leonard’s Tract, having wanted to design a beach house since he was younger.
“It’s an historic community,” Blumberg said. "It's very unique. I love living here."
"Hopefully every one of our members thinks of it as their association," said Sill, who has had a house on Suffolk Avenue for 36 years. "It's really thrilling to see we were able to build on the work of our predecessors."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
