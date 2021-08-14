Ventnor's St. Leonard’s Association celebrates its 100th anniversary

Sill said the group views its centennial as a challenge to see what else it can do moving forward.

"We are engaged in projects that help St. Leonard's Tract, but we also want to help the entire city of Ventnor because it’s a community," Sill said. "We aren't going to sit on our laurels and just congratulate us on our past."

A sense of community and togetherness is shared throughout the association.

The group has holiday parties and other get-togethers, including meeting up this winter at Ventnor Coffee. To remain connected last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the members held virtual cocktail parties. The association was scheduled to have a big party Saturday night with about 185 people at one of their homes on Derby Street.

And that is why Commissioner Tim Kriebel declared Aug. 14 St. Leonard's Tract Day. Holtzman said it was a "well-deserved" honor.

"It's awesome. It's surreal," Holtzman said of the anniversary. "These were the first homes built in Ventnor. It's a beautiful community. The people who have lived here, or all these years, they have always taken pride in their homes and kept them looking beautiful."