Ventnor's Dorset Avenue bridge to go down to one lane Thursday

VENTNOR — A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern is planned for Thursday on the Dorset Avenue bridge from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, for bridge work, Atlantic County officials said Wednesday.
Traffic directors will be on site. Drivers may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
— John Russo
