Ventnor travel agency owner named to Antigua & Barbuda Travel Agent Advisory Board

Susan Berman, Dean Fenton

Susan Berman, left, was named to the Antigua-Barbuda Tourism Authority's Advisory Board as a U.S. representative.

 Antigua-Barbuda Tourism Authority, provided

VENTNOR — Susan Berman, owner of Ventnor-based travel agency Berman Travel LLC, will now serve on the Antigua-Barbuda Tourism Authority's Advisory Board as a U.S. representative, the agency said Friday.

Berman has been in business since 2002, having started her agency in Philadelphia. It has won numerous awards, including recognition as a Karisma Resorts G.I. Diamond Agency.

“Susan’s extensive knowledge and experience in the travel industry, along with her operating a very successful travel agency for the past 20 years, has made her very well respected in the travel and tourism industry, and we are so fortunate she has accepted this appointment,” Dean Fenton, USA Marketing director for the Antigua-Barbuda Tourism Authority, said in a statement Thursday. “Susan is a true specialist and a force to be reckoned with, and her expertise will be invaluable as a board member."

Susan has visited the Caribbean many times, the organization said in a news release, and can offer detailed travel advice to tourists going to Antigua.

“I am really honored and excited to be appointed to the eight-member Antigua & Barbuda Travel Agent Advisory Board and look forward to an active role in helping to advance tourism growth to this beautiful Caribbean paradise,” Berman said in a statement Friday.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

