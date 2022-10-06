Ventnor to host its first Halloween Fest on Oct. 22

VENTNOR — To help residents kick off Halloween and come together as a community, the city will host its first Halloween Fest, complete with a parade, on Oct. 22.

The Halloween Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Atlantic and Newport avenues, behind the Ventnor Public Library, and will include a parade beginning at noon on the Boardwalk from Newport Avenue to New Haven Avenue.

The festival is free and will feature live music, a pumpkin patch, food trucks, vendors and activities. Some of those vendors will specialize in crafting, like pumpkin crafts, jewelry and candles.

“As an administration, we’re always open to trying new things,” city Commissioner Tim Kriebel said. “In this case, it’s a nice family event.”

Kriebel said a lot of new events are happening in Ventnor as a way to bring people to the city, especially during the offseason.

“Newport beach has become our go-to location for community events,” said Kriebel, citing the city’s summer concert series and most recently an Eagles football tailgate at Ski Beach.

The library is centrally located next to parking lots, bathrooms and the Boardwalk.

Kriebel said the city hosted a trunk-or-treat event for Halloween at the library during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was a huge success. Residents decorated the trunks of their vehicles and gave out candy to kids in costume in the library’s parking lot.

Kriebel hopes Halloween Fest will become a staple for Ventnor in that same vein.

City employees volunteer their time to work the event, but, Kriebel said, much of the credit goes to the city’s coordinator for special events, Donna Peterson, who also doubles as the deputy coordinator for emergency management.

“It should be a fun day if the weather holds out,” Peterson said.

Peterson said the Ventnor Block Party in May was rained out, so they are using the Halloween Fest as a rain date of sorts for the block party, which is also how the city was able to fund the event.

The city expects at least 1,000 people to attend, she said.

“We are making this new event hopefully annually,” said Peterson. “Plus, it is nice to bring back the Halloween parade.”

Peterson said the Mothers Club years ago would organize a Halloween parade.

The city also holds a Christmas parade, though officials said that one is bigger and takes place along Ventnor Avenue.

“The Christmas parade we do every year, and it’s gigantic,” said Kriebel, adding the Halloween parade will be smaller in comparison.

People are encouraged to wear costumes, line the Boardwalk and pass out candy — not throw it, Peterson warns. No vehicles are allowed on the Boardwalk, she added.

Attendees can participate in costume contests and the parade, as long as they pre-register on the city’s website. Or they can sign up the day of Halloween Fest starting at 11 a.m.

“We hope this is something that will be well attended and we will continue to hold it annually on the last Saturday of October,” Peterson said.