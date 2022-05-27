Ventnor to guard four beaches Memorial Day weekend

VENTNOR CITY — The city will begin its 2022 summer season by guarding four beaches Memorial Day weekend.
Beginning Saturday, the following beaches will be guarded daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily:
- Suffolk Avenue
- Dorset Avenue
- New Haven Avenue
- Lafayette Avenue
Beachgoers are reminded to only swim where lifeguards are present, the city said Thursday.
Additional beaches will open in the coming weeks. Anyone with questions can contact beach headquarters, at (609) 823-7948.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
