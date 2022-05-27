 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ventnor to guard four beaches Memorial Day weekend

  • 0
Ventnor beach (2020).jpg

A young child plays in the sand on a Ventnor City beach in 2020.

 Press archives

VENTNOR CITY — The city will begin its 2022 summer season by guarding four beaches Memorial Day weekend.

Beginning Saturday, the following beaches will be guarded daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily:

  • Suffolk Avenue
  • Dorset Avenue
  • New Haven Avenue
  • Lafayette Avenue

Beachgoers are reminded to only swim where lifeguards are present, the city said Thursday.

Additional beaches will open in the coming weeks. Anyone with questions can contact beach headquarters, at (609) 823-7948.

0 Comments

Tags

