VENTNOR — Shirat Hayam hosted a Seder on Sunday, with children, parents and teachers from the synagogue’s Sunday school gathered to celebrate Passover and learn about tradition before the holiday begins later this week.

Rabbi Jonathan Kremer said engaging with the young students, which included toddlers and adolescents, was fulfilling the scriptural mandate to teach millennia-old Passover traditions to the next generation. He said hosting a congregation-wide celebration in advance of the holiday was part of the mission of Shirat Hayam to provide its students a holistic Jewish education.

Passover this year begins at sundown Wednesday and ends the night of April 13.

“The main focus is, as we did today, teaching the young’uns, because if we don’t do that, then we’re spinning wheels, there’s no value to it,” Kremer said after the Seder. “We are fulfilling a biblical injunction, which is we are to teach this stuff to our children.”

Asher Bell, 12, of Margate, said the message of liberation was one that resonated with him. He said he was thankful to be able to celebrate the freedom of the Jewish people in a community with his fellow congregants.

“It’s the celebration that we’re free now,” Bell said. “It’s nice to be with people around me who are also Jewish and who can celebrate Passover.”

Before the ceremony began, Kremer quizzed the students on which foods are chametz, certain leavened food which must be collected and purged from a household before the start of Passover.

The students practiced the 15 parts of the Seder, although the ceremony itself deviated from traditional Seder order. It began with the Maggid, the retelling of the story of Exodus, which was done via dramatic reenactment. Kremer played the part of Moses, replete with costume and staff, and Cantor Jacqueline Menaker played Moses’ sister Mariam, carrying the tambourine with which she celebrated freedom. They told of the slavery of the Hebrew people in Egypt and the tyranny of Pharaoh, the 10 plagues sent by God to effect their freedom and the start of their journey to the promised land. At the end of the retelling, Kremer and Menaker led students in a procession through a parted blue curtain decorated with drawings of fish, representing the splitting of the Red Sea.

“It’s a ritual reenactment and storytelling of what the Bible tells us what happened to our forefathers and mothers in Egypt,” Kremer said. “We extrapolate from that a lot. We learn about freedom and slavery, we learn about oppression, we learn about appropriate ways to celebrate freedom.”

The students then reviewed the symbolic Seder foods, including matzah, maror, a hard-boiled egg and karpas, and what they all represented. As is tradition, the students hid a piece of matzah called the afikoman for Kremer to find.

Kremer explained that the order of the ceremony was adaptive to the needs of those participating in the Seder. He said starting with the retelling of the Passover story helped keep the young students engaged in learning the traditions before the rest of the ceremony. These adaptations are part of a broader practice whereby some Passover celebrations use specially themed versions of the Haggadah, the traditional Passover text, to apply the message of the holiday to different modern lessons, including social justice. Different foods can be added to the Seder plate, Kremer added, to communicate those lessons.

“If you can find the right guidebook, you can cover a lot of different ideas, so it’s not just one thing you’re focusing on the Seder,” Kremer said.

The ceremony had special significance to the assembled parents and students.

David Padgett, 12, of Barnegat Township, said Passover is something he cherishes each year.

“This is important to me, because I really like learning about my Jewish faith and how we got here today and the story of Passover, all that good stuff,” Padgett said. “It’s really fun to learn about where I came from.”

Matthew Tafeen, 11, of Northfield, was at the Seder with his brother and cousin. For the holiday, he decorated a pillow case with frogs, the second plague to afflict Egypt and one of his favorite animals. He said celebrating Passover was a relaxing experience and that he enjoyed being with family and friends — and of course, eating the matzah.

Samantha Hammond, a Linwood resident and member of the Shirat Hayam board, came to the Seder with her 4-year-old son, Leo, and 3-year-old daughter, Lyla. She said she appreciated how Shirat Hayam offered an open environment for families and works to pass traditions on to young people. Such practices are particularly important, Hammond added, given the recent rise in bigotry and intolerance. The Anti-Defamation League recently published its annual antisemitism audit, which indicated both New Jersey and the United States as a whole saw a record number of antisemitic incidents in 2022.

“Our community is really blessed to have a synagogue that welcomes children and celebrates holidays and education for the next generation,” Hammond said. “It’s so important today to have a strong Jewish identity given so much antisemitism that’s around us, so I love that my family can come here and that my 4- and 3-year-olds have a strong Jewish education.”

Jodi Kahn came to the Seder with her 3-year-old daughter, Brittany. She and her daughter said they embraced two important themes of the Passover holiday.

“Spending time with family and being thankful for freedom,” Jodi Khan said.

Rebbetzn Ellie Kremer, Rabbi Kremer’s wife, reiterated the importance of connecting children with the liberating message of Passover and their ancestral heritage.

“There’s nothing like the free spirit of a child,” Ellie Kremer said. “And when we talk about freedom, it’s incumbent upon us to tell the next generation, to give them a grounding in who they are and what that means … and seeing them laughing and shouting out and being excited and feeling the sea part and go through it together, is a powerful thing.”

