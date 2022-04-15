Ventnor synagogue prepares for Passover

Press staff reports
VENTNOR — Dinner for 130? No problem!
The Chabad at the Shore synagogue on Friday night held a Seder to mark the start of Passover, the Jewish holiday commemorating the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt.
The traditional Passover dinner, or Seder, includes foods such as fish, matzo ball soup, roast chicken, potato kugel and a mix of fruit, nuts and wine known as charoset.
According to Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport, in addition to hosting Seder for dozens, synagogue members planned to deliver meals to the elderly and infirm.
Passover concludes April 23.
The traditional Seder plate includes parsley, a hard-boiled egg, shankbone, fruit paste, horseradish and Romaine lettuce, each carrying their own symbolic weight.
Matzo is among the common foods served at Seder.
Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport prepares for Seder Friday at Chabad at the Shore in Ventnor.
