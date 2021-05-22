Ventnor Square Theatre opens Saturday with fanfare from community

VENTNOR — About 100 people gathered for the long-awaited opening of the Ventnor Square Theatre, a movie house that originally opened in the 1920s but closed in 2004.
After a two-year delay due to a snag in construction and the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater finally reopened to the community.
Co-owner Clint Bunting kicked off the ribbon cutting by addressing the crowd as the smell of popcorn wafted out into the street.
“We are proud and happy that today has finally come," Bunting said. "We're in the movie theater business because we like making people happy. We like economic development. We like improving people's quality of life.”
He said with the COVID-19 pandemic appearing to wind down and the theater opening, “it’s like life coming back.”
The Ventnor location is one of several theaters Bunting and co-owners Brett Denafo and Scot Kauffman (and his father of the same name) have renovated in South Jersey, along with the Tilton Square Theatre in Northfield and the Harbor Square Theatre in Stone Harbor.
The theater has three screens and a restaurant and bar — named Nucky’s Restaurant and Speakeasy for the Prohibition-era Atlantic City political boss who inspired the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire" — which serves high-end bar food and cocktails, according to Denafo. The restaurant also has outdoor seating overlooking Ventnor Avenue.
The large theater has stadium seating with slightly reclining seats and holds about 280 people. It will act as both a movie theater and a stage that hosts live music as well as comedians.
The two smaller theaters can each hold about 35 people and will have full recliners. Second-floor balconies will have built-in tray tables for food and beverages.
Pieces of the original façade are still visible on the front of the building. The large theater has some original lighting, and everything about the stairs — the railings, wood and glass partitions — is original.
Denafo said the response has been overwhelming.
“We have reached almost 200,000 people in the last two days (over social media),” he said.
It hits home for Denafo, who grew up in Ventnor and watched movies at the former Ventnor Twin as a kid.
“(People) have been out of control since the day they found out somebody bought it and was going to reopen it,” said Mayor Beth Holtzman. “I’ve been constantly getting texts about it. The excitement for it to open has gone on since the day they’ve bought it.
“It was an eyesore to the city,” she said. “And I dare to say it is the jewel of Ventnor.”
Kauffman said it’s been rewarding to hear stories from older folks who frequented the theater decades ago.
“I’m hearing a lot of stories of people who grew up coming to see all of the John Wayne movies with their father, and then they watched it crumble,” he said. “So to bring it back, it’s very rewarding to see people’s appreciation.”
And the theater has created more than 50 jobs, Denafo said.
With its opening, Commissioner Tim Kriebel said the theater is now a landmark in the city.
“We couldn’t have dreamt for more,” he said. “The city of Ventnor rises and falls with the success of this theater.
“People bring people,” he said. “And that’s what this will do.”
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
