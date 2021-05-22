Ventnor Square Theatre opens Saturday with fanfare from community

The large theater has stadium seating with slightly reclining seats and holds about 280 people. It will act as both a movie theater and a stage that hosts live music as well as comedians.

The two smaller theaters can each hold about 35 people and will have full recliners. Second-floor balconies will have built-in tray tables for food and beverages.

Pieces of the original façade are still visible on the front of the building. The large theater has some original lighting, and everything about the stairs — the railings, wood and glass partitions — is original.

Denafo said the response has been overwhelming.

“We have reached almost 200,000 people in the last two days (over social media),” he said.

It hits home for Denafo, who grew up in Ventnor and watched movies at the former Ventnor Twin as a kid.

“(People) have been out of control since the day they found out somebody bought it and was going to reopen it,” said Mayor Beth Holtzman. “I’ve been constantly getting texts about it. The excitement for it to open has gone on since the day they’ve bought it.

“It was an eyesore to the city,” she said. “And I dare to say it is the jewel of Ventnor.”