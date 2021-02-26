Ventnor sewer main leak bypass to be installed early Saturday

VENTNOR — A major step is scheduled to be taken early Saturday morning to determine the cause of the sewer main leak along Wellington Avenue.

A sewer bypass is scheduled to be installed at that time, said Richard S. Dovey, president of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority. Once the bypass is installed, the sewer flow that is leaking is expected to stop.

"We don't know what the issue is. We think we know what the issue is," said Dovey, who added the problem will be figured out by Saturday hopefully. "Then, we would spend the next couple of days repairing whatever is broken."

The bypass process is technically difficult and is being done with equipment that had to be custom built in Texas, so that the diameter and the location it needed to be on the existing pipe would be correct, Dovey said, adding the bypass line would be in place for the next several weeks.

The sewage on the street was the more immediate concern, Dovey said.

"The state Department of Environmental Protection and the Atlantic County Health Department have been on the scene to take water samples and will continue to take water samples for the next couple of weeks," he said.