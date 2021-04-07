 Skip to main content
Ventnor seeking at least $115,000 for liquor license
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

Alicia Santucci, left Blake Barabuscio, middle and Frank Santucci Sr., right Santucci's 6413 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City

VENTNOR — The city is seeking bids for a plenary retail consumption liquor license.

The minimum bid is $115,000. The sale of packaged goods for takeout will be prohibited under the license.

The license must be used for an open and operating restaurant or by an individual or entity with plans to open a restaurant within 24 months of acquiring the license.

An affidavit of preliminary qualification must be completed and submitted to the city clerk by April 29. A final bid package, which includes a copy of the affidavit, completed application to the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, a letter detailing the exact amount of the bid price and a certified check or money order made payable to the City of Ventnor for 10% of the bid price must be submitted by 10 a.m. May 6.

