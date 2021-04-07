Ventnor seeking $115,000 for liquor license

VENTNOR — The city is seeking bids for a Plenary Retail Consumption Liquor License.
The minimum bid is $115,000. The sale of packaged goods for take-out will be prohibited under the license.
The license must be used for an open and operating restaurant or by an individual or entity with plans to open a restaurant within 24 months of acquiring the license.
An Affidavit of Preliminary Qualification must be completed and submitted to the city clerk by April 29. A final bid package, which includes a copy of the affidavit , completed ABC application, a letter detailing the exact amount of the bid price and a certified check or money order made payable to the City of Ventnor for 10% of the bid price, must be submitted by May 6 at 10 a.m.
