Ventnor school board member, former freeholder McDevitt, 53, dies from complications of COVID-19

Atlantic City Board of Education member John Devlin called McDevitt’s death “unfathomable.”

“Very proud father and family guy, always putting everyone before himself, great board member that was a wealth of knowledge,” Devlin said.

Biagi said he and McDevitt, who he said friends called “Mc-O,” grew up together in Ventnor and served together in many volunteer positions throughout the years.

“He was always pro-community, pro-kids,” Biagi said, adding McDevitt’s passing was “a shock.”

“It’s a blow to everybody who knew him, worked with him or volunteered with him,” he said. “How are we going to fill that void now?”

Holtzman said she has known McDevitt since he was 5 years old.

“He was special to me,” she said, adding she and the McDevitt family are neighbors. “Wonderful wife, two great kids, my heart is broken, but I know the community is shattered by it.”

Holtzman said McDevitt’s death during a pandemic has compounded the grief because the community is unable to come together. She said she is planning something to honor McDevitt’s life.