Ventnor sand display mourns whales, asks why

VENTNOR — Why?

John Gowdy came to the beach near the Ventnor Fishing Pier on Saturday to write the question across 30 square feet of sand.

Why have humpback whales been beaching themselves on the shores of New Jersey and New York in such numbers in recent weeks?

“I wouldn’t call it a ‘peaceful protest’ but simply a sand display to shine light onto what is going on with these whale deaths,” said Gowdy, 65, of Galloway Township. “The seven dead whales with no definite reason for their deaths prompted it.”

In a little over a month, seven dead humpback whales have washed up on New Jersey’s and New York’s beaches, including two in Atlantic City and one most recently in Brigantine.

“Once we realized this was not just one whale but many, we decided to do something to call attention to it,” Gowdy said.

Opponents of offshore wind energy projects have blamed sound testing in the Atlantic Ocean for the deaths. Government officials, including state Sen. Vince Polistina and Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera, have called for a halt to work on wind farms planned for 15 miles offshore. Some environmental groups have said the rush to blame offshore wind is hasty, others have said the need to protect marine life trumps any benefit gained by wind power.

Representatives from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management have said there is no connection between the whale deaths and offshore wind power projects. And Danish wind company Ørsted says it hasn’t done any underwater sound testing since last summer.

Since 2016, at least 178 whale deaths have occurred along the Atlantic coast, with 40% of those deaths being attributed to collisions with ships or entanglements, according to NOAA studies.

Gowdy, seeking more information, visited the two sites in Atlantic City where the whales were buried. The professional sand sculptor decided to use his art to try to find answers.

Coincidentally, Frank Leone, a volunteer with Protect Our Coast NJ, reached out to Gowdy on Thursday. The duo decided to produce the attention-grabbing sand display.

“We simply want to know what is out there killing the whales. I have lived my entire 65 years here, seven as an Atlantic City lifeguard. I’ve been sailing the New Jersey ocean for many years, and have never even spotted a whale,” said Gowdy. “Now, we have seven dead whales wash up in this area in the past few weeks, with two buried in the Atlantic City beach sand. Something is out there killing them, and we simply want to know why. Where are all the environmentalists? Does anyone care?”

A group of environmentalists held a news conference Tuesday in Atlantic City to address the whale deaths, challenging the notion that preliminary work on offshore wind is behind the phenomenon, dismissing it as “non-scientific speculation.”

At least 40 people went to the Ventnor Fishing Pier on Saturday to see Gowdy’s work.

“We wanted to do something to bring attention to the wind farm projects that are going on right along our shores,” said Leone, of Atlantic City. “We want to educate them about it.”

Although Protect Our Coast NJ’s website says the organization’s ultimate goal is to stop the wind turbines from coming to New Jersey, Leone said the organization gathers and shares information in an effort to educate people on New Jersey’s offshore wind energy projects so they can form their own opinions about them. That said, Leone said it seemed as though there was “a lack of benefits” from these projects.

Simon Darfield, of Margate, was walking on the Cambridge Avenue beach in Ventnor when he noticed dozens of people with signs, accompanied by the sand display. Darfield said he wasn’t very familiar with the wind projects but heard about them because of the beached whale incidents.

“I’m worried about the wind turbines and the transmission lines that will be running through the coast, but we shouldn’t jump to conclusions,” said Darfield, 72. “It could be because of disease, a certain bacterium, we just don’t know, so I wouldn’t speculate ... but I certainly hope someone’s working to find out why.”

Keith Moore of the group Defend Brigantine Beach was also at the Cambridge Avenue beach to mourn the whales and criticize the offshore wind energy projects.

“We’re a concerned citizens group that are basically ensuring we have responsible wind energy,” said Moore, of Brigantine. “It seems like everything is being rushed through without having any scientific data about the potential impact to not only the whales, but our beach ecology, etc. There’s just a lot of unknowns that haven’t been scientifically proven.”

Gowdy doesn’t consider himself an environmentalist, but he said he cares about the environment.

“I am opposed to anything that is killing the whales/sea life in general,” said Gowdy. “And if the windmill project has anything to do with it, then yes, I am opposed to the windmill project.”

