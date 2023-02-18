VENTNOR — The 100-year-old fountain that greets residents and visitors near Cornwall and Winchester avenues is starting to show its age.

And a group of city residents is hoping to return it to its past glory.

The Ventnor Fountain Friends are interested in renovating, rebuilding and restoring the fountain outside the former Ventnor Water Works building.

“We’re interested in beautifying Ventnor a little bit more and elevating something that’s an absolute gem,” said Dawn Burke Sena, a member of the group.

The renovation of the fountain could cost as much as $350,000 and will be mainly covered by fundraising, said David Rumsey, another Ventnor Fountain Friends member.

John Dessicino, a sculptor from Absecon, will be commissioned to recreate the fountain by recasting it and pouring concrete where needed, Sena said.

“I think the purpose and one of the goals is to shed light on the fountain as it is today,” Sena said.

City Commissioner Lance Landgraf said the fountain was in such disrepair that the Ventnor Fountain Friends would most likely have to reconstruct it.

The fountain was built in 1923. The harsh salt air and a century of weathering have taken a toll on the fountain.

The figurine has gone missing from the top of the fountain. The four cherubs in the center are missing their heads and hands, while the gargoyle bodies next to them have been eroded. The fountain also has trash littered at the bottom of its waterless base, and cracks throughout.

Landgraf said the governing body had been working with the group at least a year before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The city said it will cover the cost of sidewalk work, handicap accessibility, plumbing, water supply, electrical work and maintenance of the area surrounding the fountain, Rumsey said.

The material used for the renovations will be more cost effective, weigh less and last longer than the original 1923 material. The resident group will also add newer lights to the area so the fountain is well lit, in addition to new benches.

“There’s so many good things about this, that are part of the momentum of the green spaces in Ventnor,” said Commissioner Tim Kriebel. “It was a feature of the city, and you can see it from the bridge. It’s got beautiful views, but it also gives its ownership back to the public. I think it has awesome intentions.”

The bayfront site in the St. Leonard’s Tract neighborhood is visible from the land, sea and Dorset Avenue bridge.

Ventnor has owned the water works property since 1908. The building still pumps water to this day.

Once the renovations are completed, the fountain would be an ideal spot for photos, Kriebel said.

Sena would also like to see the beautified fountain area used for weddings and private parties.

The next steps for the Ventnor Fountain Friends will be registering as a 501©(3) nonprofit and creating a Facebook page to start its fundraising efforts.

A resolution allowing construction to start at the fountain site is expected to be awarded at the next commissioners meeting.

Once the fountain is done, local artist Steve Kuzma will paint a new watercolor painting of the fountain to represent the finished project.

Landgraf said he would allow the painting to be displayed at City Hall, to generate greater awareness of the rebuilding campaign.

“The fountain will be 100 years this year, which we think is incredible,” Sena said. “And it’s the perfect opportunity to take a step forward and rebuild it, so that it could last maybe another 100 years.”

