Ventnor residents express concerns over plaza redevelopment plan

VENTNOR — A plan to redevelop the Ventnor Plaza shopping center is being criticized by residents who live near it.

At least 20 residents from Little Rock and Victoria avenues attended the city's Planning Board meeting Wednesday, where a discussion of improvements to the plaza took place.

Residents living around the property said the proposal will change their neighborhood. Part of the concern centers on the paving of a street to the south of the plaza. The city's 2019 redevelopment plan for the area calls for traffic changes and road improvements to Little Rock and "No Name Street," which is technically the backyard of neighbors living on North Victoria Avenue.

"We just don't want that street there," said Adam Valentino, a Victoria Avenue resident, who worried about increased traffic.

Mark Greco, owner and developer of the plaza, said the issue with the road has nothing to do with his plans for the plaza.

"The main issue, as I understand it today, is the city street, and that's not really a Ventnor Plaza issue," said Greco. "That's an issue with some resolution and redevelopment established years before."

Greco's plans for the shopping center include repaving the parking lot, adding ornamental lighting and giving the largely barren property “a touch of green.” He said he also wants to add solar panels and three electric vehicle charging stations.

Site plans for the plaza showed a Burger King and Starbucks in the underused parking lot across from Island Gym, as well as an unnamed restaurant adjacent to the AutoZone. Greco said three new restaurant pad sites would be included in the redevelopment project, including a PJ Buckets that currently has a location on Dorset Avenue.

The board agreed to put together a committee to revisit the road issue. The committee will include city residents, police, officials and Greco.

In addition to the issue with the street, residents living in the area also expressed concerns about flooding, traffic, increased crime, the visual impact of trees Greco plans to plant to reduce lights from traffic into residents' homes, and drunken driving due to a restaurant pad site with a liquor license that is proposed for the location.

Some residents said they were not properly notified about the board's Oct. 24 meeting on the project.

Only 11 of the 33 residents living within a 200-foot radius of the project were notified of the October public hearing on the plans for the shopping center, they said.

"I find it hard to believe that those qualified people from the tax office did not list us," said Gene Latoria, a resident of North Victoria Avenue. "Because they have no problem finding us to send our tax bills, or to send our water bills. So, I find this whole crew suspect, to say the least."

City officials attributed the matter to a computer issue.

"Unfortunately, the rest of us did not get a letter, and we can't go back in time," said Chris Cristodio, a Victoria Avenue resident who attended the meeting Wednesday. "So that's why we're here, and that's why I think a lot of the residents are unhappy right now. Because you guys unfortunately dropped the ball."