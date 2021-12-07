Ventnor recognized as leader in clean-energy goals

Ventnor is one of 52 New Jersey municipalities to be awarded a Sustainable Jersey certification for its commitments to promoting sustainable and clean energy, according to the city.
The achievement that was honored at the Sustainable Jersey Annual Luncheon, which took place on Nov. 16 at the in Atlantic City at the New Jersey State League of Municipalities Conference.
“We are proud of the many volunteers who service on the Ventnor Green Team and work to make our City more sustainable and a wonderful place to live, work, and play,” Ventnor Mayor Beth Holtzman said in the city’s news release.
A municipality must provide documentation to show that it has performed enough “sustainability actions” to earn at least 150 action points. V
entnor scored 270 points in 2021, with the city attributing its high score to a long series of sustainability actions taken by the city’s “Green Team.” Among those listed in the city’s news release is its installation of bike racks throughout the city; and taking action to promote solar power, electrical-vehicle charging stations, and LED streetlights. The city produced a climate-adaptation plan; hosted farmers markets and community-cleanup events; and established a pollinator garden at the Ventnor Library.
Sustainable Jersey is a coalition of New Jersey municipalities, schools and school districts which work to promote sustainable practices in order to respond to global warming, pollution, and inequality. It is administered by The Sustainability Institute at The College of New Jersey, and provides tools, training, and subsidies so local communities can invest in their sustainability programs.
The group has provided over $6.7 million in grants to participating municipalities and schools to fund projects that it believes will promote sustainable New Jersey communities. Over 81% of the state’s municipalities participate in Sustainable Jersey.
“The certified Ventnor Green Team exemplify the commitment we need to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world,” said Randall Solomon, the executive director of Sustainable Jersey, in the Ventnor news release. “As New Jersey faces issues such as the climate crisis, a growing equity divide and environmental pollution, it is essential that we support municipalities as they do the hard work to meet these challenges at the local level.”
Solomon added that a commitment to sustainability would also be needed to help New Jersey recover from COVID-19.
“These communities are helping New Jersey build back better after the COVID-19 pandemic and it is our honor to work with them as we strive for a better tomorrow!” Solomon said.
Gov. Phil Murphy has pledged that the state would generate half of its energy from clean-energy sources by 2030, and all of its energy from clean sources by 2050.
Contact Chris Doyle
