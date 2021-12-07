Ventnor recognized as leader in clean-energy goals

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sustainable Jersey is a coalition of New Jersey municipalities, schools and school districts which work to promote sustainable practices in order to respond to global warming, pollution, and inequality. It is administered by The Sustainability Institute at The College of New Jersey, and provides tools, training, and subsidies so local communities can invest in their sustainability programs.

The group has provided over $6.7 million in grants to participating municipalities and schools to fund projects that it believes will promote sustainable New Jersey communities. Over 81% of the state’s municipalities participate in Sustainable Jersey.

“The certified Ventnor Green Team exemplify the commitment we need to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world,” said Randall Solomon, the executive director of Sustainable Jersey, in the Ventnor news release. “As New Jersey faces issues such as the climate crisis, a growing equity divide and environmental pollution, it is essential that we support municipalities as they do the hard work to meet these challenges at the local level.”

Solomon added that a commitment to sustainability would also be needed to help New Jersey recover from COVID-19.