Ventnor receives nearly $550K for coastal infrastructure, resilience projects

VENTNOR — The city is spending $546,003 in grant funds to replace 500 feet of failing bulkheads that protect a residential area, as well as reconstruct roads, sidewalks, curbs and water infrastructure under Winchester Avenue.

The city received the grant from the Ocean Wind Pro-NJ Grantor Trust. The City Commission approved the grant during its meeting Thursday night.

"The grant will be used in combination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Hazard Mitigation Grant of approximately $1.6 million, and Ocean Wind will supplement that grant to complete the project," Public Works Superintendent and city engineer Edward P. Stinson said Friday. "The project is the bulkhead replacement on Winchester Avenue between Jackson and Marion avenues."

Stinson said the project is about to go to engineering for design and permitting. He anticipates the project will go out to bid next year, followed by construction that will last about six months.

Mayor Beth Holtzman said the city has a grant writer who works with the city to allocate grants to the departments that need them.

"So when we talk about grant money coming in, there's a lot of work that has to be done," said Holtzman. "And the bottom line is, it saves the taxpayers money."

The Ocean Wind Pro-NJ Grantor Trust is a $3.9 million trust designed to fund coastal infrastructure and resilience projects. It is part of a $15 million fund established by Ocean Wind 1 in 2019, after it was selected by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to build New Jersey's first offshore wind farm, for projects to combat tidal flooding and erosion that affect residents' public health and safety.

“Mitigating the effects of tidal flooding, severe weather events and coastal erosion is vital in maintaining quality of life, public safety and public health for our coastal communities. The initial response that we received from municipalities was a clear indicator of just how desperately these funds are needed,” said Beverly McCall, chair of the trust. “By allocating additional funds to this coastal resiliency round, the trust is pleased to be able to provide support to ensure that these seven municipalities see their resiliency and mitigation projects to completion, a critical step in increasing our state’s climate resiliency.”

The trust announced last week that seven municipalities in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties would receive money.

The Downbeach area was awarded more than $1.3 million in funding for severe weather and flooding projects.

Margate was given $446,880 to construct a new submersible stormwater pump at Adams and Amherst avenues, along with a sewer interconnection from Washington Avenue to the underground vault. Longport was given $368,750 to replace and upgrade stormwater piping at Winchester and 34th avenues. The grant also will allow the borough to construct a new pumping station at 31st Avenue and the bay.

Other municipalities awarded grant money included Avalon, Little Egg Harbor Township, Wildwood and North Wildwood.

Wildwood received $678,015 to build on a pump station that was funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and completed in 2020. The city also will use the funds to create a living shoreline along Mediterranean and West Andrews avenues, replacing and supplementing failing bulkheads with new, vinyl bulkheads along several points at Ottens Harbor and replace crushed drainage pipes throughout the site.

North Wildwood will receive $507,600 for a flood mitigation project at the bayfront public park at Beach Creek, along Fourth and Fifth avenues.

Little Egg Harbor's $719,250 will be used to improve resiliency around Great Bay Boulevard, which includes bulkheads along Daddy Tucker Drive, new storm drainage and tidal valve infrastructure, and elevating roads above flood levels.

Avalon's $600,000 will go toward creating a stormwater collection system at a drainage area between 14th and Eighth streets near Avalon Avenue.

“We commend the time-consuming, thoughtful work of the Trustees and Advisory Committee members in reviewing all the proposals and developing this meaningful plan and accompanying financial response,” said Maddy Urbish, New Jersey head of government affairs and marketing strategy for Ørsted, the company behind Ocean Wind 1. “These funds will enable important resiliency projects to come to fruition.”

All coastal infrastructure and resilience projects are set to be completed by May 2025.