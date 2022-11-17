Ventnor police seek missing woman

VENTNOR — Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a woman who went missing Oct. 16.
Kileen E. Jackson, 37, is a 5-foot-6 white woman with strawberry blonde hair, who weighs about 120 pounds, police said.
She is believed to be in or around Atlantic City, or she has traveled back to the Trenton area.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-822-2101.
— Selena Vazquez
