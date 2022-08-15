Ventnor police preparing DUI checkpoints as Labor Day approaches

VENTNOR CITY — The city police department plans to crack down on driving under the influence with its annual end-of-summer "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.
From Friday to the end of Labor Day, city police will set up saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints, searching for drivers who may be intoxicated behind the wheel, Ventnor Police Chief Joseph Fussner said Monday in a news release.
Over the past five years, New Jersey has recorded more than 33,000 vehicle crashes tied to alcohol, resulting in 662 deaths. Last year, 23% of all motor vehicle fatalities in New Jersey were alcohol related, city police said.
Nationally, 11,654 people died in 2020 in drunk driving crashes. The societal cost associated with these crashes is estimated to be $44 billion annually, city police said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.