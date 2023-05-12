VENTNOR — Two police officers delivered a baby boy after his mother went into labor inside her home.
Police were called to the home at 3:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of a woman in labor. Officers reached the home to find the woman, 34, in "active labor," police said.
Officer Blake Ballin and Sgt. Marco Franco Jr. helped deliver the infant, police said. Both the mother and child were transported to a nearby hospital by city firefighters.
“It’s not every day our officers get to be a part of such a special moment. The dedication and ability to stay calm in an extraordinary situation speaks volumes of Patrolman Ballin and Sgt. Franco Jr.," police Chief Joseph Fussner said on the Police Department's Facebook page.
