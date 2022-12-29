Ventnor polar plunge to be featured on Fox News broadcast

VENTNOR CITY — The city is looking for 25 people willing to dive into the ice-cold ocean in front of a national audience around midnight on New Year's Eve.

Fox News Channel will be sending Meteorologist Nick Kosir to the city's beaches for a New Year's newscast.

Coverage will begin at 9 p.m., officials said.

Kosir will host approximately one segment per hour on the beach during the channel's New Year's Eve Special until 11 p.m., city officials said on Thursday.

The newscast will shift over to Suffolk Avenue Beach at 11:30 p.m. for the midnight plunge, officials said.

Anyone interested in jumping into the Atlantic Ocean for the newscast is asked to email Ventnor City Special Events at oem@police.ventnorcity.org.

First responders, including cold water rescue crews, will be on hand for the event, officials said.