Ventnor playwright makes live theatre available during the COVID-19 pandemic in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Playwright Heidi Mae could have stayed on her couch depressed for the rest of this year as dealing with COVID-19 pandemic made virtually all live theatre stages in South Jersey silent.
Mae, a Ventnor resident, took inspiration from how other areas of the country were offering live theatre during the pandemic and created the first Drive-Thru Safari Theatre. The shows are set to be staged at noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Atlantic Cape Community College here.
People who attend this event will experience five different 10-minute plays while sitting inside their vehicle. The charge is $10 per vehicle, but patrons can cram as many individuals as they want inside their vehicle.
The five original plays are "Marco and Polo" by John Alvarez, "Tiberius" by Phyliss Merion Shanken, "An Elephant Encounter" by Tom Chin and "Wawuda" and "Panda Smile" by Mae.
Mae first vocalized her idea to Anne Rosenberg, president of the Atlantic City Education Foundation.
"She is well connected to the arts. She didn't call me crazy. She connected me to Joyce Hagen at the Atlantic City Arts Foundation," Mae said.
Hagen, the Atlantic City Arts Foundation's executive director, said her organization had live theatre previously through 48 Blocks Atlantic City, but nothing that had all the organization and moving parts of the Atlantic City Drive-Thru Safari Theatre.
"I love it," Hagen said. "We are hoping the community is as excited about this event as we are."
Hagen helped Mae find a venue for Atlantic City Drive-Thru Safari Theatre, which will be the parking lot of the Worthington Campus of Atlantic Cape Community College at 1535 Bacharach Blvd.
"They have been such gracious hosts to us," said Mae, who added she was not familiar with the Worthington campus. "There is such a large art community to draw from... We're bringing awareness to ACCC. It's convenient, right in the city. We couldn't be happier."
During rehearsals last week in the college's parking lot, actors wore clear face shields that they will also wear during the actual performance.
"I was trying to be safe for everyone involved," said Mae, who added when acting it is easy to forget to maintain a distance for 6 feet between yourself and the other actor.
Four cars will be parked in front of each play for a total of 20 cars for each of the four show times. A specific rotation that will be choreographed by the safari guides to move the cars from place to place, Mae said.
"All the plays take place at a zoo. There were very specific guidelines," said Mae about what she looked for in the writing of each play.
Each play is: 10 minutes long; features two actors standing 6 feet apart; offers minimal sets or props; no lighting effects or sound effects and no kissing.
This is not children's theatre. There will be adult topics or themes, so it is best for those age 12 and older, Mae said.
In June, Mae started vocalizing to everybody what she wanted and realized that like her, everyone missed the arts. Mae has pulled together a collection of playwrights, actors, directors and stage managers from Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean and Burlington counties.
The auditions were on Zoom, Mae said.
"They were all very excited to be able to perform," Mae said. "It takes a lot of guts to try out something totally new."
Author, writing consultant and psychologist Phyliss Merion Shanken, who has been writing plays in recent years, originally said she wasn't interested in trying to contribute to the Atlantic City Drive-Thru Safari Theatre. She said she had to get over her negative feelings about zoos, but that took research.
Once Shanken got over her antipathy toward zoos, she came up with a play titled, "Tiberius," where the idea of caging someone to protect them because you love them is explored.
"You have to accept someone else the way they love you," said Shanken, who uses what she learned in psychology in her fiction writing.
Rain dates for the shows are Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. Tickets are $10 per car and have to be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com No tickets will be sold on site.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
