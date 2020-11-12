Ventnor playwright makes live theatre available during the COVID-19 pandemic in Atlantic City

This is not children's theatre. There will be adult topics or themes, so it is best for those age 12 and older, Mae said.

In June, Mae started vocalizing to everybody what she wanted and realized that like her, everyone missed the arts. Mae has pulled together a collection of playwrights, actors, directors and stage managers from Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean and Burlington counties.

The auditions were on Zoom, Mae said.

"They were all very excited to be able to perform," Mae said. "It takes a lot of guts to try out something totally new."

Author, writing consultant and psychologist Phyliss Merion Shanken, who has been writing plays in recent years, originally said she wasn't interested in trying to contribute to the Atlantic City Drive-Thru Safari Theatre. She said she had to get over her negative feelings about zoos, but that took research.

Once Shanken got over her antipathy toward zoos, she came up with a play titled, "Tiberius," where the idea of caging someone to protect them because you love them is explored.

"You have to accept someone else the way they love you," said Shanken, who uses what she learned in psychology in her fiction writing.

Rain dates for the shows are Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. Tickets are $10 per car and have to be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com No tickets will be sold on site.

