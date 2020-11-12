Ventnor playwright makes live theater available during COVID-19 pandemic in Atlantic City

"I love it," Hagen said. "We are hoping the community is as excited about this event as we are."

Hagen helped Mae find the venue for the Drive-Thru Safari Theatre.

"They have been such gracious hosts to us," Mae said of Atlantic Cape. "There is such a large art community to draw from. ... We're bringing awareness to ACCC. It's convenient, right in the city. We couldn't be happier."

Crushed by the virus, Cumberland Mall operator files for bankruptcy NEW YORK — Two mall operators, including one that runs the Cumberland Mall in Vineland, file…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During rehearsals last week in the college's parking lot, actors wore clear face shields that they will also wear during the actual performances.

"I was trying to be safe for everyone involved," said Mae, who added when acting it is easy to forget to maintain a distance of 6 feet between yourself and the other actor.

Four cars will be parked in front of each play for a total of 20 cars for each of the four show times. A specific rotation will be choreographed by the safari guides to move the cars from place to place, Mae said.

"All the plays take place at a zoo. There were very specific guidelines," said Mae about what she looked for in the writing of each play.

Each play is 10 minutes long, features two actors standing 6 feet apart and offers minimal sets or props, no lighting or sound effects, and no kissing.