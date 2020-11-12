Ventnor playwright makes live theater available during COVID-19 pandemic in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Playwright Heidi Mae could have stayed on her couch depressed for the rest of the year as COVID-19 made virtually all live theater stages in South Jersey silent.
Mae, of Ventnor, took inspiration from how other areas of the country offered live theater during the pandemic and created the first Drive-Thru Safari Theatre. The shows are set to be staged at noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Atlantic Cape Community College's city campus on Bacharach Boulevard.
People who attend this event will experience five 10-minute plays while sitting inside their vehicle. The charge is $10 per vehicle, but patrons can cram as many individuals as they want inside their car.
The five original plays are "Marco and Polo" by John Alvarez, "Tiberius" by Phyliss Merion Shanken, "An Elephant Encounter" by Tom Chin and "Wawuda" and "Panda Smile" by Mae.
Mae first shared her idea with Anne Rosenberg, president of the Atlantic City Education Foundation.
"She is well connected to the arts. She didn't call me crazy. She connected me to Joyce Hagen at the Atlantic City Arts Foundation," Mae said.
Hagen, the Arts Foundation's executive director, said her organization had live theater previously through its 48 Blocks program, but nothing that had all the organization and moving parts of the Atlantic City Drive-Thru Safari Theatre.
"I love it," Hagen said. "We are hoping the community is as excited about this event as we are."
Hagen helped Mae find the venue for the Drive-Thru Safari Theatre.
"They have been such gracious hosts to us," Mae said of Atlantic Cape. "There is such a large art community to draw from. ... We're bringing awareness to ACCC. It's convenient, right in the city. We couldn't be happier."
During rehearsals last week in the college's parking lot, actors wore clear face shields that they will also wear during the actual performances.
"I was trying to be safe for everyone involved," said Mae, who added when acting it is easy to forget to maintain a distance of 6 feet between yourself and the other actor.
Four cars will be parked in front of each play for a total of 20 cars for each of the four show times. A specific rotation will be choreographed by the safari guides to move the cars from place to place, Mae said.
"All the plays take place at a zoo. There were very specific guidelines," said Mae about what she looked for in the writing of each play.
Each play is 10 minutes long, features two actors standing 6 feet apart and offers minimal sets or props, no lighting or sound effects, and no kissing.
This is not children's theater. There will be adult topics or themes, so it is best for those 12 and older, Mae said.
In June, Mae started telling everybody what she wanted and realized that, like her, everyone missed the arts. She pulled together a collection of playwrights, actors, directors and stage managers from Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean and Burlington counties.
Auditions were held via Zoom, Mae said.
"They were all very excited to be able to perform," Mae said. "It takes a lot of guts to try out something totally new."
Author, writing consultant and psychologist Shanken, who has been writing plays in recent years, originally said she wasn't interested in contributing to the Drive-Thru Safari Theatre. She said she had to get over her negative feelings about zoos, but that took research.
Her play "Tiberius" explores the idea of caging someone to protect them.
"You have to accept someone else the way they love you," said Shanken, who uses what she learned in psychology in her fiction writing.
