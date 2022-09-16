Ventnor Planning Board approves plan for homes on site of former bank

VENTNOR — The Planning Board approved developer JJCC Longport LLC's application to build four single-family homes at the site of a former bank Wednesday night.

The board's decision followed a 3½-hour meeting where developer Carl Senseman and his team agreed to reduce their building plans from five houses to four at the site of the former OceanFirst Bank at Portland and Ventnor avenues.

The compromise followed after several board members voiced concerns about density and parking.

Senseman, saying he wanted "to make this work" before huddling with his engineer, architect and attorney, agreed to reduce his building plans.

The residential project required a use variance because it was located in a commercial zone, as well as seven "C" variances to allow the roughly ⅓-acre property to be developed.

The board also discussed any potential parking issues the project might create but determined that the four single-family homes, each with three parking spaces, would not add to the nearby commercial district's parking woes.

The board also raised questions about allowing the property, which is in the commercial zone, to be converted for residential use.

Eric Goldstein, Senseman's lawyer, said the property would blend in with the Ocean Villa development across the street, as well as the other residential properties nearby.

A few residents attended the meeting, including Efram Robinson, the president of the Ocean Villa Homeowners Association.

The Ocean Villa courts are a neighboring community of about 34 homeowners. Robinson said he had concerns about the project's density, but once the developer agreed to reduce the number of homes, Robinson voiced no other objections.