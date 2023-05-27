Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

VENTNOR — As people in the Downbeach section of Absecon Island kick off the unofficial start of summer during Memorial Day weekend, city officials and lifeguards were getting ready by opening the beach and the new Ventnor City Beach Patrol building with a ceremony.

Ventnor Mayor Lance Landgraf said the city’s beaches are always open, but the joint ceremony Saturday on the Suffolk Avenue beach was a “fun way to kick off the summer, which a lot of people look forward to.”

Cutting the ribbon for the beach patrol’s new headquarters before lifeguards start patrolling the beach for the first time this year was also a plus for the squad that keeps people safe.

“The heart of the beach patrol comes from here,” said Stan Bergman, chief of the Ventnor City Beach Patrol, about their headquarters. “It’s a really beautiful building and a great facility. The space alone is phenomenal. It’ll be well used.”

The former beach patrol headquarters was built about 50 years ago by Ventnor’s public works department. Over time, a leaky roof, water damage and an electrical system that wasn’t completely working led officials to deem the 600-square-foot building unrepairable, as well as hazardous for employees.

The new 1,315 square-foot facility built by R. Wilkinson and Sons Construction, Inc. surpasses the former building.

The beach patrol’s new point-of-command facility has an updated phone and radio system, in addition to internet and new computers, which are important for dispatch, Ventnor lifeguard Mike McMenamin said.

“Communication is key when it comes to saving lives,” said McMenamin, 30, who is in his 15th year as a Ventnor lifeguard. “The building is only going to make it better for the beach patrol to do their job, and for the people enjoying the beach.”

The headquarters has two restrooms with showers, a locker room, a meeting room that can be used for training, role calls or gatherings, and a deck on the second floor so the patrol can have a view of the entire beach.

The two-story building also will house administrative offices for Bergman, lieutenants and officers.

McMenamin also noted that members of the beach patrol looked at “the chief,” Bergman, as a role model. He’s served on the Ventnor City Beach Patrol since 1957, when he was in high school, so having Bergman present at the ceremony was important and well deserved, McMenamin said.

Members of Ventnor’s fire, police and emergency medical technicians (EMTs are on the beach daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on the beach also will use the headquarters, Bergman said. The new building facilitates the already great teamwork that exists among the departments, officials said.

“The building has new things we can use now to keep the beach patrol functioning at a high level,” added Bergman, who spent more than 35 years operating out of the former headquarters building as chief.

The new design by William McLees Architecture, which worked with city engineers, embodies the modernity the city is looking to achieve and is reflected in some of the city’s public buildings and the redesigned fishing pier at the Boardwalk on South Cambridge Avenue.

Ventnor City Commissioner Tim Kriebel designed the interior.

Landgraf said the new gray-and-white building with pops of red lettering that reads “Ventnor City Beach Patrol Headquarters” and “VCBP” cost the city $850,000.

The city originally budgeted $750,000 in 2021, but costs increases due to the pandemic hiked the price up an additional $100,000, Landgraf said.

McMenamin said he looked at the new building as a gift from the city and is grateful the beach patrol is appreciated.

“On behalf of all of Ventnor City Beach Patrol, we appreciate what the citizens and the city have done for us,” Bergman said.