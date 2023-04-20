VENTNOR — The city is planning to optimize its traffic signal system through a citywide synchronization project.
A public hearing on the project will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
Signal optimization is planned for Ventnor Avenue at Oxford, Victoria, Weymouth, Nashville and Baton Rouge avenues, city officials said.
Safety for both pedestrians and bicyclists will be considered at all points of the project, officials said.
Funds for the project have been awarded through the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization, New Jersey Department of Transportation and the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality program.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.