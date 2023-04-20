VENTNOR CITY — Striving to refine traffic flow and reduce congestion, the city is planning to optimize its traffic signal system through a city-wide synchronization project.
A public hearing on the project is being held on at City Hall on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Signal optimization is planned for Ventnor Avenue at the intersections of Oxford, Victoria, Weymouth, Nashville and Baton Rouge avenues, city officials said.
Safety for both pedestrians and bicyclists will be considered at all points of the project, officials said.
All proposed improvements will prioritize long-term reliability and resiliency of Ventnor Avenue’s infrastructure to best Ventnor City’s future transportation network, officials said.
Funds for the project have been awarded through the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization, New Jersey Department of Transportation and Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Program.
